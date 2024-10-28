Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

‘A way that makes sense to them’: ETHS multilingual services aim to support asylum-seeking families

Daily file illustration by Svetha Shah
Each asylum-seeking student at ETHS has a point person in a multilingual services teacher, according to teacher Sara Holic. She added that each multilingual services teacher is the point person for about 20 students.
Anavi Prakash, Development & Recruitment Editor
October 28, 2024

Lindsey Rose, Evanston Township High School’s multilingual services director, calls the school’s emergent multilingual courses “a little United Nations.” 

The ETHS multilingual services department serves over 70 students who speak over 45 languages, ranging from Spanish to Haitian Creole, according to Rose.

The department was established last year in part because of an influx of asylum-seeking students, many who have come from Latin American countries to the Chicago area since 2022. 

The department as a whole is currently rolling out services — including individualized plans and specific courses — for all emergent multilingual students on a grade-by-grade level, Rose said. This year, she said, the department began services for sophomores and next year, it will begin them for juniors. 

Asylum-seeking students take a placement test when they enroll at the high school. Some students move up in non-English language courses and math courses quickly, said Sara Holic, a teacher who has been in the multilingual services department since its founding. 

For English courses, most asylum-seeking students are placed in the sheltered English instruction program, which tracks students based on language acquisition, not grade level, Holic said. The curriculum follows what the “mainstream” English courses are learning, she added.

Rose said the department differentiates the resources students receive based on their needs.

“We know, based on a student’s lived experience and their exposure to English language and instruction, that they’re going to require different supports,” she said. 

Asylum-seeking students who are transitioning from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 to ETHS receive an individualized course plan.

Incoming freshmen also participate in the school’s summer school program, where they take English as second language enrichment courses and learn how to navigate the building with the help of multilingual paraprofessionals. 

Multilingual services teachers also build close relationships with asylum-seeking students’ families to build a community within the sheltered English program, Rose said. 

“We try to start building those parent, family relationships right away so families know who they can reach out to and who they can go to for support,” she said.

Each asylum-seeking student has a point person in a multilingual services teacher, who checks in with families when their student is struggling academically and helps families navigate resources for healthcare, legal services and any information they might need, Holic said.   

During the intake process for new students, she said a multilingual services teacher interviews the family and student to understand their “powerful and personal stories.”

“It’s a way to ensure that we are the point people for the other teachers to learn who this child is and things that can help inform their instruction in order to help support the kid,” Holic said.

Each multilingual services teacher oversees a caseload of about 20 asylum-seeking students and checks in with additional students who have shifted out of the sheltered program into courses co-taught by a general content specialist teacher and an ESL-certified teacher, Holic said. 

ETHS Director of Communications Reine Hanna emphasized that multilingual services teachers also led most communications between the school and families in their capacity as point people.

One tool teachers and staff use is TalkingPoints, a platform that translates text messages and sends them to families, according to Hanna. 

She said the district is piloting the platform this year, and it has been successful so far. She added that translation is an “easy” answer to making information accessible to all families, and the district plans to improve access in other ways, too.  

“A lot of that work has been continued outreach and thinking about new ways that we can make our information and resources available to our families in a way that actually reaches them and makes sense to them,” Hanna said. 

Hanna said the multilingual services department used TalkingPoints to help schedule parent-teacher conferences with asylum-seeking families. 

Post-pandemic conferences are five minutes long and on Google Meet, Hanna said. To make these meetings more accessible to families with English language barriers, multilingual services teachers hand-scheduled the conferences and planned for 10 minutes per family, Holic said. 

Families were also invited to come to the school and, with the help of a translator, do their conferences online, she added. 

Holic emphasized that the on-site parent-teacher conferences are part of the school’s initiatives to help families adapt to their new community. 

“We’re trying to get families to come in and feel like they are a part of this very large high school community,” she said. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

 

Related Stories: 

D202 board passes Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Improvement Plan, develops land acknowledgement 

ETHS’ 67th YAMO production aims to get out the vote 

ETHS community slowly adjusts to new ‘Bell-to-Bell No Cell’ policy

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Guests can receive mental health crisis support, as well as help with substance abuse and employment in three respite rooms at the new Living Room in Evanston.
New ‘Living Room’ showcases respite rooms, mobile support center at open house
Downtown Evanston employees hand out Trick or Treat Stroll maps
Evanston holds annual Trick or Treat Stroll
Colectivo Coffee, a go-to study spot for many NU students, offers several fall-themed food and drink options.
Enjoy festive fall flavors at these Evanston coffee shops
The city currently operates 32 tennis courts and zero dedicated pickleball courts.
Parks and Recreation Board eyeing “first-class” pickleball center
“Purple Hearts Mural,” by artist Ryan Tova Katz, was painted across from Foster Station in 2020.
Local artist reflects on expansion of CTA murals
District 65 emailed parents of seventh and eighth graders about the change on Oct. 16.
Bessie Rhodes families protest planned closure of 7th, 8th grade classes
More in Education
Graphic designer Eva Oldman designed ETHS’ land acknowledgement, which is displayed by the school’s entrance.
D202 board passes Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Improvement Plan, develops land acknowledgement
Students on the YAMO board pose in front of the set.
ETHS’ 67th YAMO production aims to get out the vote
The City-School Liaison Committee heard an update on Cradle to Career, a partnership between several Evanston organizations promoting equity, during its Tuesday meeting.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses Guaranteed Income Program, grant opportunities
After July’s groundbreaking for Foster School, City Council approved field lights and a track for the campus.
City Council approves tracks, lighting for Foster School
Since ETHS implemented a “Bell-to-Bell, No Cell” phone policy, some students have turned to bringing two phones to school and using their Chromebooks for entertainment during class.
ETHS community slowly adjusts to new ‘Bell-to-Bell No Cell’ policy
Two police cars follow each other.
Oakton Elementary locked down after person with gun moves through area
More in Latest Stories
The Weekly: The Daily’s first campus poll, Moderna lawsuit, return of Gamma Phi Beta
The Weekly: The Daily’s first campus poll, Moderna lawsuit, return of Gamma Phi Beta
Group of a capella singers performing a song
ASG’s Fall Cultural Summit unites cultural organizations through live performances, diverse food
Authors John Green and Rebecca Makkai speak on stage in Cahn Auditorium during the Chicago Humanities Festival.
Authors John Green and Rebecca Makkai share writing experiences at Chicago Humanities Festival
English Prof. Natasha Trethewey (Left) discusses “The House of Being” with history Prof. Leslie Harris (Right)
Former Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey reflects, explores recent book at Chicago Humanities Festival
Former President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada discussed small state action in climate change with Pritzker School of Law Dean Hari Osofsky. The discussion was part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.
Former President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada discusses decarbonization, small state diplomacy
Man dressed as a taco and woman dressed as a hotdog run toward the camera.
NUDM Halloween 5K brings community together for festive run