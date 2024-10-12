Football: Northwestern’s turnover advantage fuels decisive 37-10 win over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Six days removed from its Big Ten home opener against No. 23 Indiana, Northwestern headed to College Park with its back against the wall, gearing up for a pivotal Friday night showdown at Maryland. Both teams looked to shake off slow starts in league play and claim their first conference victory.

On paper, the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) appeared outmatched — double-digit underdogs against a Terrapins (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) squad with a high-octane passing offense and a defense that had already recorded eight interceptions this season. This presented a tough test for redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch, still finding his footing as a starter.

With NU’s opponents leading all Power 4 teams in turnover margin at +11, coach David Braun stressed the importance of ball security during his Monday press conference.

“We’ve got to find a way to flip that narrative,” he said.

By the time Friday night’s clock hit zero, the ’Cats had accomplished just that.

NU forced four turnovers without giving up the ball, seizing on Maryland’s mistakes to secure a 37-10 win — a resounding victory that quieted the home crowd and delivered the ’Cats their first Big Ten win of the season. What began as a clash between two teams searching for momentum ended with NU dominating in all three phases, injecting new life into its season on hostile turf.

“We talk about valuing the football,” Braun said. “This has to be part of our formula— winning in the turnover margin. We accomplished that in a big way tonight.”

Graduate student safety Coco Azema fumbled the football on the opening kickoff, but the visitors fell on the ball.

Despite a strong 14-0 start for NU, Maryland’s potent offense remained a looming threat. With plenty of time still on the clock, a Terrapin score could have easily shifted the momentum back to the hosts.

However, when Maryland returner Ricardo Cooper Jr. decided to run back a second-quarter kickoff, the ’Cats special teams unit pounced, forcing the first turnover of the night. This set up an opportunity for NU to extend its lead with a field goal — redshirt junior kicker Akers’ first collegiate attempt — after stepping in for redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen, who was ruled out ahead of the game.

In a contest where the ’Cats managed only nine first downs compared to their opponent’s 25 , the key to victory for Braun’s squad lay in its knack for forcing turnovers. At halftime, NU held a 10-point lead, while the Terrapins prepared to receive the second-half kickoff.

The third quarter unfolded as a defensive battle, with Maryland mounting a nearly 10-minute drive that spilled into the fourth quarter.

Just as the Terrapins appeared primed to score, redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hubbard delivered a crucial sack, dropping Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. for a nine-yard loss on third down to force a field goal .

Then, the Maryland wheels came off.

After NU’s offense stalled out on its opening fourth-quarter drive, Akers’ punt sailed to Maryland’s 15-yard line. The Terrapins looked poised to capitalize on the shifting momentum, but redshirt junior defensive tackle Carmine Bastone had other plans.

In his first game back from injury, he made a major impact, sacking Edwards for a 13-yard loss and forcing a critical fumble. Hubbard quickly recovered the ball and sprinted into the end zone, pushing the ’Cats ahead by two touchdowns with 13 minutes left.

Braun said the defensive tackle possesses an uncanny ability to rise to the occasion. He noted the emotional reaction on the sideline, underscoring the significance of the former walk-on’s return to the field.

Maryland turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, allowing Akers to convert a field goal and extend the score to 27-10. On the first play of the Terps’ subsequent possession, redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein forced a fumble following an eight-yard completion, which allowed the ’Cats to tack on three more points with six and a half minutes remaining.

To add insult to injury, redshirt first-year defensive back Damon Walters picked off Edwards, marking Maryland’s fourth and final turnover and Walters’ first career interception.

NU then found the end zone one last time, sealing a 37-10 victory — the largest margin of victory during Braun’s tenure as head coach.

The win marks two consecutive games of turnover-free football for NU’s young starter. Both Braun and Lausch credited a large part of this success to the improvement of the offensive line and the strong rapport that has been established between the quarterback and his receivers during practice.

“Guys are just spacing out really well,” Lausch said. “I have a lot of great windows and great opportunities to take care of the ball and make some throws.”

