Football: Northwestern’s Bastone makes game-changing impact in season debut against Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — As Northwestern clung to a one-possession lead during the final quarter of Friday night’s Maryland matchup at SECU Stadium, the hosts began a potential game-tying drive deep in their own territory, trailing 17-10.

The Wildcats’ (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) once-electrifying offense had stalled, going almost two quarters without a first down. But soon after the Terrapins (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) trotted onto the turf to take over on their own 15-yard-line, redshirt junior defensive lineman Carmine Bastone barreled beyond his blocker and charged toward Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

“I just kind of felt the demeanor of the O-linemen and felt like it was going to be a pass,” Bastone said. “A lot of guys were working inside moves, and (I) was not getting a lot of work, so I just worked inside-outside. Then, I saw the back of the quarterback, so I thought ‘Ball.’”

Bastone — who missed the season’s first five games with an injury sustained ahead of Week 1 — had yet to record a stat prior to the Terrapins’ crucial second down snap with less than 14 minutes remaining, but the captain was primed for a monumental breakthrough.

A former walk-on who earned a scholarship through years of perseverance in the program, Bastone stood just seconds away from his collegiate career’s signature play. However, he said the moment’s magnitude never struck him.

“I kind of just stick to doing what I’m told, just keep inching every day and trying to get a little bit better,” Bastone said. “Whatever that outcome looks like is not really what I’m worried about. (I’m) worried about just doing the same thing every day and expecting to get better.”

Bastone walloped Edwards well behind the line of scrimmage, jarring the ball loose on a strip sack. Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hubbard recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

Upon his return to the visiting sideline, Bastone’s teammates and coaches — including defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle and defensive line coach Christian Smith — dished out a hero’s welcome.

The ’Cats didn’t look back from that juncture, cruising to a 37-10 road victory on a night when they entered College Park as double digit underdogs. Bastone’s strip sack marked one of three NU sacks and three forced fumbles less than a week removed from Braun’s group failing to record a sack or a takeaway against the Hoosiers.

Smith told The Daily on Tuesday that Bastone’s return to the lineup presented boundless value for the defensive line room. He added that graduate student defensive tackle R.J. Pearson and redshirt junior defensive tackle Najee Story performed well in Bastone’s stead, but the captain adds a new element to the equation.

“I know those guys have a lot of respect for him, (and) just his presence on the field gives other guys a push,” Smith said. “Within the d-line room, it creates more competition, which brings the best out of our group … Last year, at the end of the year, (Carmine) was probably our best defensive tackle.”

Coach David Braun said Bastone found different ways to lead from the sidelines during his absence. He sat at the front of position-group and defensive meetings, but Bastone finally took center stage at game-speed Friday night.

“That was really emotional,” Braun said. “That was really emotional for Carmine, it was really emotional for his teammates, our coaching staff. He got voted captain for a reason. It was really hard for us to see him on the sideline. It was really hard for him. That guy battled his butt off to get back.”

For Bastone, who entered 2024 fresh off a breakout redshirt sophomore season in which he tallied 26 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, his fourth year in Evanston carried abundant promise.

Smith said Bastone was a spring-ball and fall-camp standout who was primed for a major role from the get-go — and the St. Charles, Illinois, native rode the punches his injury setback provided, looking to lift up his teammates even when he couldn’t suit up.

“The first five weeks (were) a struggle,” Bastone said. “Coming off camp and getting prepared for the week, and then had a little adversity come. Kind of sucks, but after just focusing on myself, just focusing on what’s important for the team … trying to find a new job while I was out. Once I got the opportunity to come back, (I wanted to) just give it my all.”

Now, Bastone will step onto Martin Stadium for the first time as a game-active captain next Saturday against Wisconsin. With a game-altering, if not season-shifting strip-sack in Bastone’s hip pocket, he said he and the defense are steadfast in a one play at a time mentality.

