Football: Braun, Northwestern strive for improvement against Maryland amid two-game losing skid

For the first time as a head coach, David Braun has dropped consecutive losses at Northwestern. Braun hadn’t lost back-to-back games since his time as Northern Iowa’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2018.

But as Braun sat down for his Monday press conference in Walter Athletics Center, the somber reality of the Wildcats’ (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) recent form seemed to sink in. Still, he saw signs of hope following defeats to Washington and then-No. 23 Indiana.

“The way we’re looking at it right now, we’re sitting at 2-3 (and) can’t do anything to change where that record is at,” Braun said. “This football team is very confident that we have more within us. The challenge in front of us is to go be our best on the road.”

With a short week of preparation, NU will take on Maryland in College Park Friday night. The Terrapins (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) are also vying for their first conference win this season. Maryland fell 42-28 to Indiana on Sept. 28 before having a Week 6 bye ahead of its primetime clash with the ’Cats.

NU possesses a 3-1 all-time advantage in the series against the Terrapins, with journeyman quarterback Brendan Sullivan leading the ’Cats to a 33-27 home victory on Halloween’s doorstep last fall.

Now, with NU looking to avoid the trepidation of a three-game skid, here are some key storylines ahead of the showdown in SECU Stadium.

Porter, Bastone Injury Updates

After missing the loss against Washington with a lower-body injury, graduate student running back Cam Porter returned in a limited role against the Hoosiers Saturday. He rushed the ball on six occasions for 15 yards and a score. But Braun said he expects Porter to regain the lion’s share of touches Friday night.

“Cam was a full participant in practice today,” Braun said. “That’s something you get worried about as a guy that was kind of trending as a game-time decision and then was able to play, but how’s he going to respond, especially on a short week? Full participant was awesome to see.”

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Carmine Bastone, who missed the season’s initial five games with an undisclosed “finicky” injury, was also a full participant in practice Monday, Braun said.

The walk-on turned scholarship player and captain is set to make his season debut Friday night, giving the ’Cats much-needed experience up front.

“I talked to Cam about it before the game on Saturday; his presence back fully padded was just a positive boost for everyone,” Braun said. “Carmine is a similar story. The guys have been hurt for him that he wasn’t able to be out there with them. … But, all you have to see is Carmine leading our team through warm-ups to feel the juice that’s within this team.”

Braun embraces short week preparation

For the second time this season, NU has a short week of preparation ahead of a Friday night kickoff. The ’Cats previously played Duke in similar circumstances Week 2, falling 26-20 in double overtime. The game marked an apparent end to graduate student quarterback Mike Wright’s short-lived time under center.

NU returned to the practice field Sunday after the Indiana loss, where the team went through film sessions and a night-time walkthrough.

“It’s not fun being around this facility after a loss,” Braun said. “But there’s a lot of people that were just hungry to learn from it (and) turn the page. If you had a chance to be around the facility last night into this morning, this group is doing a great job of transitioning all our focus into Maryland.”

