Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Braun, Northwestern strive for improvement against Maryland amid two-game losing skid

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Coach David Braun ahead of Northwestern’s game against Indiana Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
October 8, 2024

For the first time as a head coach, David Braun has dropped consecutive losses at Northwestern. Braun hadn’t lost back-to-back games since his time as Northern Iowa’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2018. 

But as Braun sat down for his Monday press conference in Walter Athletics Center, the somber reality of the Wildcats’ (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) recent form seemed to sink in. Still, he saw signs of hope following defeats to Washington and then-No. 23 Indiana.

“The way we’re looking at it right now, we’re sitting at 2-3 (and) can’t do anything to change where that record is at,” Braun said. “This football team is very confident that we have more within us. The challenge in front of us is to go be our best on the road.”

With a short week of preparation, NU will take on Maryland in College Park Friday night. The Terrapins (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) are also vying for their first conference win this season. Maryland fell 42-28 to Indiana on Sept. 28 before having a Week 6 bye ahead of its primetime clash with the ’Cats.

NU possesses a 3-1 all-time advantage in the series against the Terrapins, with journeyman quarterback Brendan Sullivan leading the ’Cats to a 33-27 home victory on Halloween’s doorstep last fall.

Now, with NU looking to avoid the trepidation of a three-game skid, here are some key storylines ahead of the showdown in SECU Stadium. 

Porter, Bastone Injury Updates

After missing the loss against Washington with a lower-body injury, graduate student running back Cam Porter returned in a limited role against the Hoosiers Saturday. He rushed the ball on six occasions for 15 yards and a score. But Braun said he expects Porter to regain the lion’s share of touches Friday night.

“Cam was a full participant in practice today,” Braun said. “That’s something you get worried about as a guy that was kind of trending as a game-time decision and then was able to play, but how’s he going to respond, especially on a short week? Full participant was awesome to see.”

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Carmine Bastone, who missed the season’s initial five games with an undisclosed “finicky” injury, was also a full participant in practice Monday, Braun said. 

The walk-on turned scholarship player and captain is set to make his season debut Friday night, giving the ’Cats much-needed experience up front.

“I talked to Cam about it before the game on Saturday; his presence back fully padded was just a positive boost for everyone,” Braun said. “Carmine is a similar story. The guys have been hurt for him that he wasn’t able to be out there with them. … But, all you have to see is Carmine leading our team through warm-ups to feel the juice that’s within this team.”

Braun embraces short week preparation

For the second time this season, NU has a short week of preparation ahead of a Friday night kickoff. The ’Cats previously played Duke in similar circumstances Week 2, falling 26-20 in double overtime. The game marked an apparent end to graduate student quarterback Mike Wright’s short-lived time under center.

NU returned to the practice field Sunday after the Indiana loss, where the team went through film sessions and a night-time walkthrough.

“It’s not fun being around this facility after a loss,” Braun said. “But there’s a lot of people that were just hungry to learn from it (and) turn the page. If you had a chance to be around the facility last night into this morning, this group is doing a great job of transitioning all our focus into Maryland.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Kirtz’s bounce-back, Henning’s two touchdowns not enough for Northwestern to defeat No. 23 Indiana

Football: Northwestern’s defense struggles in 41-24 loss to No. 23 Indiana

Rapid Recap: No. 23 Indiana 41, Northwestern 24

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch throws a pass against Indiana Saturday. Lausch threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Football: Northwestern set to enter College Park looking for first conference win in primetime action
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka enters Martin Stadium ahead of Northwestern’s Saturday game against Indiana. Saka has tallied a team-high 2.5 sacks this season.
Football: Northwestern’s Saka gears up for his Maryland homecoming
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz during Northwestern Saturday game against Indiana.
Football: Bryce Kirtz embraces veteran role in final collegiate season
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning darts toward the endzone for the first of his two touchdown grabs against No. 23 Indiana Saturday.
Football: Kirtz’s bounce-back, Henning’s two touchdowns not enough for Northwestern to defeat No. 23 Indiana
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Evan Smith defends a red-zone pass against Indiana Saturday. Smith tallied five tackles and one pass breakup in a 41-24 loss to the Hoosiers.
Football: Northwestern’s defense struggles in 41-24 loss to No. 23 Indiana
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes to the outside against No. 23 Indiana Saturday.
Rapid Recap: No. 23 Indiana 41, Northwestern 24
More in Latest Stories
Chief Financial Officer of the Finance and Budget Committee Hitesh Desai speaks on Tuesday night. To prevent the decrease in General Fund revenues, city staff prepared a list of 38 ideas which could be implemented beginning in 2026 to increase fund balances and address the $23 million deficit between revenues and expenses in the proposed budget.
General Fund balance to decrease to near zero by 2027, if property taxes stay unchanged
Students, faculty, staff and their guests will have free access to the Art Institute of Chicago for Northwestern Night on Thursday. Attendees can also take part in three exclusive tours around the museum.
Art Institute of Chicago to host three exclusive free tours for Northwestern Night
There are currently over 100 workers employed at the center who may be displaced when construction begins.
NU dining workers’ union petition for job security for Allen Center employees
Tanna Schornstein (left) and Kennedy Roesch join Northwestern after nearly a decade of playing club soccer together.
Women’s Soccer: Roesch, Schornstein carry club soccer bond into collegiate stage
Orange wall containing explanation of “Dissident Sisters” exhibition and three black-and-white photos
The Block Museum highlights political activism, protest in new exhibition ‘Dissident Sisters: Bev Grant and Feminist Activism, 1968-72’
Revelle is endorsing 7th Ward candidate Kerry Mundy for the April 2025 Consolidated elections.
Q&A: 7th Ward Ald. Eleanor Revelle reflects on incumbency, endorses Mundy
More in Sports
Buie in a game last season. The Northwestern alum signed a contract with the New York Knicks Monday.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie inks deal with New York Knicks
Sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles down the field against Penn State Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern tops Rutgers, No. 17 Penn State in weekend wins
Northwestern huddles before a match earlier this season.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to in-state rival Illinois in four sets
Northwestern huddles during last week’s match. The Wildcats lost to the Boilermakers in four sets Friday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls 3-1 to No. 10 Purdue
Sophomore forward Italo Addimandi looks to beat his defender down the flank.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern snaps four-game losing streak with 4-0 victory over Trine
Northwestern huddles before a meet earlier this season.
Cross Country: Northwestern places third at Loyola Lakefront Invite