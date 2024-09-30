Football: Despite recent struggles, Braun declares Northwestern’s season goals ‘still right in front’

Northwestern coach David Braun and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti began their respective Monday press conferences over 200 miles apart, but the gap between their teams’ season outlooks may exceed even that figure.

Still, Braun said he’s optimistic about achieving goals the team set in the preseason, including a potential bowl appearance.

“Everything is still right in front of us,” Braun said. “I have high expectations for this group and so do they.”

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will welcome the high-flying Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

No. 23 Indiana is the first ranked opponent NU will face this season.

“It’s a hot football team right now,” Braun said of the Hoosiers. “They’re playing really confident, playing really well, off to a 5-0 start. No weaknesses on this team, played really well in all three phases … (There’s) an incredible opportunity, incredible challenge in front of us.”

Braun’s group will be two weeks removed from a dismal 24-5 loss to Washington in Seattle, while the Hoosiers are fresh off a 42-28 victory over Maryland. The win marked Indiana’s fourth consecutive game with at least 40 points scored.

With the ’Cats looking to knock off a double-digit favorite and defend their home turf Saturday against the Hoosiers, here are some key storylines around the program.

Injury Updates

Graduate student running back Cam Porter missed NU’s matchup with the Huskies due to a lower-body injury, which came as a significant gameday surprise. Braun didn’t deliberately disclose Porter’s Saturday status, but he hinted that No. 1 will hopefully suit up.

“Cam is definitely trending in the right direction,” Braun said. “We’ll know more as the week goes along in terms of Cam’s availability. We’re really hopeful that he’ll be available on Saturday. If there’s anyone that’s going to work their tails off to make sure they’re back, it’s Cam Porter.”

Porter’s fellow captain, redshirt junior defensive end Carmine Bastone, has yet to make his season debut due to what Braun deemed a “finicky” injury. A former walk-on, Bastone recorded two sacks last season.

Braun said Bastone is “doubtful” to play against Indiana.

The offensive line received its fair share of knocks in the loss to Washington, and Braun delivered both positive and negative injury developments Monday. Redshirt sophomore guard Nick Herzog is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after he was inactive Week 4.

However, graduate student center Jack Bailey — a Colorado transfer who earned the starting job early this season — suffered an injury against the Huskies that will rule him out for an extended period of time, Braun said.

“Jack won’t be able to go this week, and … I think it’s unlikely we’ll see Jack for the rest of the season,” Braun said.

With Bailey’s injury, redshirt junior center Jackson Carsello will slide into the starting role.

Braun stands by Lausch as his starter

After a sensational second-half display against Eastern Illinois Sept. 14, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch came crashing down to earth in the Big Ten opener the following week, completing just 8-of-27 passes for 53 yards and two interceptions.

Lausch’s 13.1 QBR is the lowest among all eligible Power Four passers — and No. 127 in the NCAA.

Despite Lausch’s struggles in Seattle, Braun stood behind his decision to keep Lausch as his starter moving forward.

“Going back and evaluating the film, I’m really proud of the way Jack stood in and continued to compete against Washington,” Braun said. “He’s standing in the pocket, taking some hits, delivering the ball. There were opportunities out there in the passing unit we didn’t convert on … We just need to take a deep breath (and) take it one play at a time.”

Braun pointed toward establishing the run as a key goal to facilitate success for his young signal caller. But, the ’Cats will have to do so against a defense that has surrendered just 82 rushing yards per game — and their bellcow in Porter isn’t guaranteed to receive his typical workload even if he is cleared for action.

The coach’s message to Lausch remains steadfast: Value the football.

“Make a decision and let it rip, but don’t be reckless and put the ball in danger just to make a play,” Braun said. “I think Jack has done a good job of valuing the football.”

Braun enamored with Rourke’s tape

NU has faced its share of talented passers this season, including Duke’s Maalik Murphy and Washington’s Will Rogers, but the ’Cats will encounter another tall task in Hoosier quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

The 6-foot-5 Ontario, Canada, native has completed 93-of-127 passes this season for 1,372 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. A talented scrambler, Rourke has a pair of rushing touchdowns in 2024. His 90.2 QBR ranks first in the Big Ten and third nationally.

“We’ve seen some good quarterback play this season,” Braun said. “He has impressed me more than anyone I’ve watched on film so far. He’s doing a great job, and the guys around him are doing a great job of supporting.”

Braun said defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit will look to throw off Rourke’s progressions and provide consistent pressure. Rourke threw his first two interceptions of the year against Maryland this past weekend, but Braun added that the turnovers were uncharacteristic plays from what he and his staff have broken down.

