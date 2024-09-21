Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Washington 24, Northwestern 5

Daily file photo by Lucas Kim
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles during last Saturday’s Eastern Illinois game.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 21, 2024

Big Ten play took on a new definition Saturday night in Seattle as Northwestern traveled west to take on Washington in Husky Stadium. More than 2,000 miles away from its temporary stadium on Lake Michigan, coach David Braun’s squad entered its conference opener and first road test of the year as a double-digit underdog.

The Wildcats’ (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) trip to the Pacific Northwest swiftly veered south, with the Huskies (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) winning the teams’ first meeting in 40 years 24-5.

After both teams stalled out on their opening drives, Washington quarterback Will Rogers dialed up a 46-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston, handing the hosts an early 7-0 lead. While NU’s offense struggled to find its footing, the Huskies continued to march down the field as they ended the first quarter with a one-score lead.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Washington kicker Grady Gross converted a 21-yard field goal to extend the Huskies’ lead to 10-0. Following a three-and-out from the ’Cats, Boston hauled in his second touchdown grab of the night, putting NU into a 17-point hole.

With the ’Cats sputtering on offense, Rogers was whistled for an intentional grounding in his own end zone, which gifted NU its first two points of the game on a safety. 

Entering the second half down 17-2, the ’Cats turned defense to offense midway through the third quarter as redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen nailed an 18-yard field goal, capitalizing on graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller’s fumble recovery inside enemy territory. 

Braun’s questionable decision to kick from the 1-yard-line while down 15 points proved even more of a head scratcher, as the Huskies stretched their lead to 19 in the first minute of the final quarter — courtesy of Washington running back Jonah Coleman’s eight yard rush. 

With a comfortable lead in their back pocket, the Huskies iced their first-ever Big Ten victory in dominant fashion.

Here’s five takeaways from NU’s conference opening loss to Washington.

1. Porter’s surprise injury status looms large

Several hours before kickoff, graduate student running back Cam Porter was reported as questionable for Saturday night’s game. ESPN’s Pete Thamel later reported Porter wouldn’t play, and the tailback wasn’t seen during warmups. Ultimately, Porter missed the matchup with the Huskies due to a lower-body injury.

Porter had proven a pivotal piece of first-year offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s scheme, scoring three touchdowns during nonconference play. He also has a team-high 234 rushing yards on the season.

The ’Cats’ leading rusher’s inactive status paved the way for redshirt sophomore Joseph Himon II and redshirt freshman Caleb Komolafe to see elevated snap counts. NU will hope to have No. 1 back in the lineup as conference competition ramps up following the team’s Week 5 bye.

2. Lausch endures another slow start

In his first career start against Eastern Illinois last Saturday, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch struggled mightily in the opening half, completing just four of his first 13 passes for 16 yards. While he gained some traction on the ground, Lausch didn’t find his form through the air until the game’s latter two quarters.

Lausch told The Daily on Tuesday that he needed time to get settled, and it would be a huge boost to have a first start under his belt before hitting the road for Seattle.

Once again, Lausch’s legs proved a major asset from the opening drive, but the redshirt sophomore started cold in the passing game. This culminated in three punts on his team’s three first-quarter drives. 

Lausch managed to scramble his way to 20 rushing yards on three carries during the opening frame, but he completed just 2-of-5 passes for three yards — good for  0.6 yards per attempt. 

Unfortunately for the Chicago native, his aerial struggles continued long after the first frame. Lausch threw a pair of interceptions and never seemed comfortable inside Husky Stadium. He finished just 8-of-27 for 53 passing yards.

3. Rogers gashes secondary

The ’Cats have long embodied a bend, don’t break mantra, but Washington’s veteran signal caller needed little time to take control of Saturday night’s contest. Rogers shook off negative yardage on the opening drive to find a scalding hot run of form midway through the opening frame. 

During his Monday press conference, Braun called the Huskies’ offense with Rogers under center a “scary operation.” Prospects quickly turned frightening for the NU defense in its conference opener.

Unlike Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy, who initially struggled against the ’Cats, Rogers — and his preferred target Boston — torched the NU secondary. With Rogers firing on all cylinders, the ’Cats fell into their largest deficit of the season early on.

4. Goal line offense pitters out

With Porter out of the lineup, the ’Cats lost their typical red zone rushing bellcow. The onus shifted to smaller backs and Lausch to punch the ball into the end zone, as well as Lujan to dial up a scheme to outduel Washington defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.

Instead, the offense appeared dismal deep inside enemy territory. During a crucial span in the third and fourth frame’s Lujan’s group had eight plays inside the Washington 4-yard-line. NU had zero scores to show for it.

5. The ’Cats look to recalibrate during bye week

NU will have an off-week before its first home conference game of 2024 against Indiana on Oct. 5. It’ll be a much-needed reprieve from the Big Ten gauntlet, especially with injuries piling up in the trenches and across several skill positions.

With the Hoosiers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) off to a high-flying start under first-year coach Curt Cignetti, the ’Cats will certainly have their work cut out in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern set to take on Washington in first Big Ten West Coast trip in program history

Football: Mozarsky: With Big Ten play on the horizon, Northwestern is prepared but still has a lot to prove

Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning leaves ‘everything out there’ in final college season

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Cats Corner: Gameday breaks down Northwestern’s conference opener at Washington
Cats Corner: Gameday breaks down Northwestern’s conference opener at Washington
Junior safety Devin Turner celebrates his interception against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Northwestern set to take on Washington in first Big Ten West Coast trip in program history
Northwestern celebrates redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II's touchdown against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Mozarsky: With Big Ten play on the horizon, Northwestern is prepared but still has a lot to prove
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set at the line of scrimmage against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Henning hauled in a career-high 117 receiving yards in the victory over the Panthers.
Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning leaves ‘everything out there’ in final college season
Graduate student running back Cam Porter carries the ball against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Elite rushing identity helps lift Northwestern to first 2-1 start since 2020
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Lausch threw his first two collegiate touchdown passes in the victory.
Football: Jack Lausch lights up Northwestern’s offense in 31-7 victory over Eastern Illinois
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa dribbles toward the goal against Iowa Friday afternoon. Sessa scored two goals during Northwestern’s Big Ten opener.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern blanks No. 4 Iowa 5-0 in Big Ten opener
Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau in a game last season. Rousseau recorded 17 assists and nine digs Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern sweeps Northern Illinois in first win of Nollan era
Two police cars follow each other.
Oakton Elementary locked down after person with gun moves through area
The artificial intelligence tools developed within the Institute will be open source and publicly accessible.
Northwestern to develop $20 million AI institute for astrophysics research
The district’s financial forecast projected a budget deficit by fiscal year 2027 if the board maintains its current policies. This does not account for “mitigating strategies” currently being planned by the board, Chief Financial Officer Kendra Williams said.
District 202 board approves 2025 fiscal year budget, debuts data dashboard
Many of Northwestern’s existing shuttle routes will continue to operate, like the Intercampus shuttle.
Northwestern introduces improvements to transportations system after discontinuing CTA 201 Ventra card program
More in Sports
Sophomore back Ilse Tromp in a game last season. Tromp scored the lone goal in Northwestern’s win over Cornell on Saturday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends blazing start with wins over No. 9 Louisville, Cornell
Senior defender Emma Phillips heads the ball toward the net during a set piece play against Harvard Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Harvard to 1-1 draw
Sophomore Ava Criniti runs in the Big Ten Preview Friday. Criniti and four other runners set personal bests en route to a Northwestern first place victory.
Cross Country: Northwestern takes down No. 19 Wisconsin, wins Big Ten Preview
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II evades tackles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Himon scored his first touchdown in more than a year against the Panthers.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 31, Eastern Illinois 7
A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball away from a player in a yellow jersey.
Men’s Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener
Freshman defender Tanna Schornstein heads the ball against Purdue Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops conference opener to Purdue 2-0