Football: Mozarsky: With Big Ten play on the horizon, Northwestern is prepared but still has a lot to prove

Daily file photo by Lucas Kim
Northwestern celebrates redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II’s touchdown against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Jake Mozarsky, Reporter
September 19, 2024

It has been a busy first three weeks for Northwestern football. 

The Wildcats sit at 2-1 with wins over Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Illinois and a double overtime loss to Duke. NU has also made a starting quarterback change, with redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch replacing graduate transfer Mike Wright Saturday against the Panthers.

The ’Cats are certainly battle-tested. But, now comes the real trial: Big Ten play, starting with a trip to Seattle to face Washington Saturday night.

With conference play imminent, NU has shown both strengths and areas in need of significant improvement.

It starts with Lausch, who performed well in his first start against Eastern Illinois. The Chicago native was 20-of-31 for 227 yards and two touchdowns while adding 62 yards on the ground on seven carries.

Most of Lausch’s production came in the second half, and that’s expected for someone making their first collegiate start. It’s hard to evaluate Lausch as of now, but if Saturday was any indication, he can be a threat both in the air and on the ground.

However, Big Ten play — starting with the Huskies on Saturday night — is going to be a whole different challenge. When making the change to the redshirt sophomore, coach David Braun had to think Lausch gave the ’Cats the best chance to compete in conference play.

What NU needs the most is consistency through four quarters. There’s little margin for error against Big Ten defenses, and the ’Cats have to move the ball; They play Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan inside a month, three of the top four defenses in the Big Ten in 2023.

Outside of the signal-caller, the ’Cats have to rely on their veterans at the skill positions, including graduate student running back Cam Porter and graduate student wide receivers Bryce Kirtz and A.J. Henning. NU needs this dynamic trio to make Lausch’s job easier as he makes more starts. 

So far, Porter has led the ’Cats’ rushing identity, and while they haven’t been able to establish consistency in the passing game, Lausch’s relationship with Kirtz and Henning will develop over time.

Defensively, NU is as prepared as it could be entering conference play. What’s been most impressive is NU’s rush defense, which is sixth in the nation, allowing 57.7 rushing yards per game. This is the ’Cats lowest value since 2000.

Right now, NU’s biggest strength on defense is the front seven. The ’Cats return All-Big Ten Third Team linebacker Xander Mueller, and redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein has shown potential to be a budding star next to him.

If the defensive line is healthy, this pairs well to make one of the better front sevens in the conference. Defensive line coach Christian Smith’s unit has dealt with injuries early in the season, with redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka and redshirt junior defensive end Carmine Bastone both missing games.

With Saka and Bastone returning sooner rather than later — paired with rushers Jaylen Pate, Najee Story, Aidan Hubbard and others — a defense that has nine sacks through three games may elevate its play even further.

The secondary is still a question mark, with redshirt sophomores Evan Smith, Robert Fitzgerald and Braden Turner all taking on larger roles this season. The level of competition is going to increase, and this is where NU’s secondary will have to adopt fast. 

The ’Cats return key defensive backs — redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson, junior safety Devin Turner and graduate student safety Coco Azema — to a unit that was sixth in the Big Ten in 2023, allowing 182.9 passing yards a game. 

In the first three weeks, the defense faced its fair share of talented opponents. NU held Brett Gabbert, who earned All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2023, and the defending MAC champions Miami (Ohio) to six points. The next week, the ’Cats held what figures to be a high-flying Duke offense led by Maalik Murphy to 13 points in regulation. 

While there will be an increase in competition — the ’Cats will face quarterbacks like Washington’s Will Rogers and Ohio State’s Will Howard, to name a few — defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit was as tested as it could be over the first three weeks.

On both sides of the ball, the message is the same. Is there a lot unproven? Sure. But is NU prepared? I’d say yes.  

The bottom line is that it is only going to get harder for the ’Cats as Big Ten play opens up. It’s up to Braun’s team to prove it’s ready for the challenges ahead.

That starts Saturday night, under the Husky Stadium lights in Seattle.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jmozarsky

Football: Northwestern's A.J. Henning leaves 'everything out there' in final college season

Football: Elite rushing identity helps lift Northwestern to first 2-1 start since 2020

Football: Jack Lausch lights up Northwestern's offense in 31-7 victory over Eastern Illinois

Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set at the line of scrimmage against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Henning hauled in a career-high 117 receiving yards in the victory over the Panthers.
Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning leaves ‘everything out there’ in final college season
Graduate student running back Cam Porter carries the ball against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Elite rushing identity helps lift Northwestern to first 2-1 start since 2020
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Lausch threw his first two collegiate touchdown passes in the victory.
Football: Jack Lausch lights up Northwestern’s offense in 31-7 victory over Eastern Illinois
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II evades tackles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Himon scored his first touchdown in more than a year against the Panthers.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 31, Eastern Illinois 7
Northwestern's captains enter the field ahead of Sept. 7's Duke game.
Football: New quarterback, downhill running, dominant defense: What to watch for in Northwestern’s Eastern Illinois matchup
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes against Duke.
Football: Veterans at skill positions — and less turnovers — are the keys to unlocking Northwestern’s offense
The artificial intelligence tools developed within the Institute will be open source and publicly accessible.
Northwestern to develop $20 million AI institute for astrophysics research
The district’s financial forecast projected a budget deficit by fiscal year 2027 if the board maintains its current policies. This does not account for “mitigating strategies” currently being planned by the board, Chief Financial Officer Kendra Williams said.
District 202 board approves 2025 fiscal year budget, debuts data dashboard
Many of Northwestern’s existing shuttle routes will continue to operate, like the Intercampus shuttle.
Northwestern introduces improvements to transportations system after discontinuing CTA 201 Ventra card program
The District 65 Board of Education passed its Fiscal Year 2025 budget at its meeting Monday night. The district will have a $13 million deficit this year, an increase from $10 million last year.
District 65 Board of Education passes FY25 budget with $13 million deficit, sets cost-reduction plan
Sophomore back Ilse Tromp in a game last season. Tromp scored the lone goal in Northwestern’s win over Cornell on Saturday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends blazing start with wins over No. 9 Louisville, Cornell
Senior defender Emma Phillips heads the ball toward the net during a set piece play against Harvard Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Harvard to 1-1 draw
Sophomore Ava Criniti runs in the Big Ten Preview Friday. Criniti and four other runners set personal bests en route to a Northwestern first place victory.
Cross Country: Northwestern takes down No. 19 Wisconsin, wins Big Ten Preview
A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball away from a player in a yellow jersey.
Men’s Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener
Freshman defender Tanna Schornstein heads the ball against Purdue Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops conference opener to Purdue 2-0
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch warms up ahead of Northwestern’s Week 2 game against Duke. Lausch was named the Wildcats’ Week 3 starter on Monday.
Football: Northwestern’s Jack Lausch embraces new responsibility as starting quarterback
Junior center back Nigel Prince celebrates his game-winning goal against Marquette Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern finds late magic in 1-0 victory over Marquette
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka celebrates his sack against Duke Friday night. Saka appeared to seal the victory with a forced fumble, but the call was overturned.
Football: Northwestern withers in 26-20 double overtime defeat to Duke