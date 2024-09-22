Men’s Soccer: No. 20 Northwestern drops second consecutive conference game in 2-0 loss at Washington

After storming out of the gates to its first 4-0 start in program history, No. 20 Northwestern has reached an impasse at an inopportune point of the season. On Friday night, coach Russell Payne’s team dropped its second consecutive conference contest, falling 2-0 to Washington in Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Wildcats (5-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have dropped three of their last four games, scoring just one goal in their last 360 minutes of soccer. Meanwhile, the Huskies (4-2-3, 1-1-1 Big Ten) secured their first-ever Big Ten victory behind goals from Washington midfielder Peter Kingston and forward Nick O’Brien.

Much like its road loss against then-No. 4 Western Michigan, NU fell behind on a well-placed effort from outside of the 18-yard box. In the match’s 20th minute, Kingston’s left boot made a sweet connection with the ball, sending it into the bottom right corner. The conversion marked Kingston’s second goal in his past two games.

For the second time in a week, the ’Cats stood in an early hole and were made to play catch-up for the game’s remaining minutes.

NU outshot the hosts 4-3 in the first half, but the Huskies entered halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Once play resumed, Washington went on the offensive in pursuit of an insurance tally. The Huskies fired eight second-half shots, but junior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León recorded four of his five saves in the latter 45 minutes to give the ’Cats a fighting chance.

With the match winding down, Washington drew a free kick just beyond the midfield line in the 86th minute. Following a brief stoppage in play for substitutions, the lofted ball bounced around in the box before O’Brien collected possession in a dangerous area. The forward beat the last line of defense and tapped in a pivotal second goal for the Huskies.

NU had its best chance of getting on the board just three minutes later on a penalty kick. Graduate student center back Reese Mayer stepped up to the spot, but Husky goalkeeper Jadon Bowton turned away Mayer’s effort to preserve his clean sheet and the 2-0 Washington victory.

The road forward doesn’t get any easier for Payne’s squad, which will face Maryland Friday night in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The Terrapins (4-1-3, 2-0 Big Ten) are unbeaten in their past five games and began their conference slate on a tear, taking down then-No. 8 Wisconsin 3-0 and Indiana 1-0.

With center midfielder Albi Ndrenika working his way back into Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski’s starting lineup after missing the 2023 season due to injury, the Terrapins are packed with starpower across the park.

Although Friday is the first of eight remaining conference games for the ’Cats, a positive result would surely do wonders for Payne’s squad — especially against his alma mater and former coach.

