Men’s Soccer: No. 20 Northwestern drops second consecutive conference game in 2-0 loss at Washington

Photo courtesy of Mary Grace Grabill/Northwestern Athletics
Graduate student defender Brandon Clagette presses up the field against Washington Friday night.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 22, 2024

After storming out of the gates to its first 4-0 start in program history, No. 20 Northwestern has reached an impasse at an inopportune point of the season. On Friday night, coach Russell Payne’s team dropped its second consecutive conference contest, falling 2-0 to Washington in Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Wildcats (5-3, 0-2 Big Ten) have dropped three of their last four games, scoring just one goal in their last 360 minutes of soccer. Meanwhile, the Huskies (4-2-3, 1-1-1 Big Ten) secured their first-ever Big Ten victory behind goals from Washington midfielder Peter Kingston and forward Nick O’Brien.

Much like its road loss against then-No. 4 Western Michigan, NU fell behind on a well-placed effort from outside of the 18-yard box. In the match’s 20th minute, Kingston’s left boot made a sweet connection with the ball, sending it into the bottom right corner. The conversion marked Kingston’s second goal in his past two games.

For the second time in a week, the ’Cats stood in an early hole and were made to play catch-up for the game’s remaining minutes.

NU outshot the hosts 4-3 in the first half, but the Huskies entered halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Once play resumed, Washington went on the offensive in pursuit of an insurance tally. The Huskies fired eight second-half shots, but junior goalkeeper Rafael Ponce de León recorded four of his five saves in the latter 45 minutes to give the ’Cats a fighting chance.

With the match winding down, Washington drew a free kick just beyond the midfield line in the 86th minute. Following a brief stoppage in play for substitutions, the lofted ball bounced around in the box before O’Brien collected possession in a dangerous area. The forward beat the last line of defense and tapped in a pivotal second goal for the Huskies.

NU had its best chance of getting on the board just three minutes later on a penalty kick. Graduate student center back Reese Mayer stepped up to the spot, but Husky goalkeeper Jadon Bowton turned away Mayer’s effort to preserve his clean sheet and the 2-0 Washington victory.

The road forward doesn’t get any easier for Payne’s squad, which will face Maryland Friday night in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The Terrapins (4-1-3, 2-0 Big Ten) are unbeaten in their past five games and began their conference slate on a tear, taking down then-No. 8 Wisconsin 3-0 and Indiana 1-0.

With center midfielder Albi Ndrenika working his way back into Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski’s starting lineup after missing the 2023 season due to injury, the Terrapins are packed with starpower across the park.

Although Friday is the first of eight remaining conference games for the ’Cats, a positive result would surely do wonders for Payne’s squad — especially against his alma mater and former coach.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Men's Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener

Men's Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern finds late magic in 1-0 victory over Marquette

Men's Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history

Northwestern huddles during a match last season. The Wildcats swept Northern Illinois in back-to-back matches this week.
Volleyball: Northwestern sweeps Northern Illinois to finish nonconference play
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles during last Saturday's Eastern Illinois game.
Rapid Recap: Washington 24, Northwestern 5
Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa dribbles toward the goal against Iowa Friday afternoon. Sessa scored two goals during Northwestern's Big Ten opener.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern blanks No. 4 Iowa 5-0 in Big Ten opener
Cats Corner: Gameday breaks down Northwestern's conference opener at Washington
Cats Corner: Gameday breaks down Northwestern's conference opener at Washington
Junior safety Devin Turner celebrates his interception against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Northwestern set to take on Washington in first Big Ten West Coast trip in program history
Graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau in a game last season. Rousseau recorded 17 assists and nine digs Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern sweeps Northern Illinois in first win of Nollan era
A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball away from a player in a yellow jersey.
Men's Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener
Junior center back Nigel Prince celebrates his game-winning goal against Marquette Monday night.
Men's Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern finds late magic in 1-0 victory over Marquette
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer whips in a cross against UIC Monday night. Mayer recorded his second assist of the season in the victory.
Men's Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg celebrates his game-winning goal. Glassberg found the scoresheet for the first time in his college career Friday night against Drake.
Men's Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1
Northwestern huddles ahead of a nonconference game against Green Bay last fall. The Wildcats landed a pair of graduate transfers in the portal to bolster their midfield and defensive units in 2024.
Men's Soccer: Northwestern lands Suchecki, LeBel in transfer portal
Soccer coach in black polo yells to his players.
Men's Soccer: Northwestern's Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
Northwestern celebrates redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II's touchdown against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Mozarsky: With Big Ten play on the horizon, Northwestern is prepared but still has a lot to prove
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set at the line of scrimmage against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Henning hauled in a career-high 117 receiving yards in the victory over the Panthers.
Football: Northwestern's A.J. Henning leaves 'everything out there' in final college season
Sophomore back Ilse Tromp in a game last season. Tromp scored the lone goal in Northwestern's win over Cornell on Saturday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends blazing start with wins over No. 9 Louisville, Cornell
Senior defender Emma Phillips heads the ball toward the net during a set piece play against Harvard Sunday.
Women's Soccer: Northwestern holds Harvard to 1-1 draw
Sophomore Ava Criniti runs in the Big Ten Preview Friday. Criniti and four other runners set personal bests en route to a Northwestern first place victory.
Cross Country: Northwestern takes down No. 19 Wisconsin, wins Big Ten Preview
Graduate student running back Cam Porter carries the ball against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Elite rushing identity helps lift Northwestern to first 2-1 start since 2020