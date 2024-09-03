Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history

CHICAGO — As the effervescent stadium lights beamed down upon Flames Field’s manicured grounds at nightfall, Northwestern neared halftime of its Monday clash at UIC, deadlocked at 0-0 with the upset-hungry hosts.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first half, sophomore right back Bryant Mayer fielded the ball on the right flank, darted toward the end-line and whipped in a pristine cross.

It’s a play coach Russell Payne saw the Owings Mills, Maryland, native make countless times during his academy career at wing back with Baltimore Armour — a lethal weapon in the sophomore’s deep back of tricks.

“We saw him cross the ball a thousand times, so we know he can bring that,” Payne said. “He found a great moment to get into space and hit that ball, but his defending is why he’s earned a starting position over two years. He is relentless.”

Sophomore midfielder Peter Riesz hardly needed to move, heading home his first-career goal in emphatic fashion.

Mayer, who recorded an assist for the second consecutive game Monday, said he and his teammates frequently fine-tune pivotal crossing chances on the training ground.

“Day in, day out — we work on this stuff in training,” Mayer said. “A lot of it’s instinct, but a lot of it is our game plan. Credit coach Russell, but execution was perfect. Credit to Peter for a great header.”

While Riesz’s tally marked the Wildcats’ (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) lone breakthrough Monday night, it was enough for Payne’s squad to knock off the Flames (1-3, 0-0 Missouri Valley) in a gritty 1-0 affair.

With the win, NU achieved its best four-game start in program history.

“It’s just a work in progress,” Payne said. “We know we can attract top-notch student-athletes at Northwestern. … Our next step is making sure that culturally, these guys love each other, fight for each other and then the next step is, ‘Hey, let’s get the soccer right.’”

In a spirited defensive effort, the ’Cats quelled the potentially potent Flames’ offense, allowing just four shots. Junior center back Nigel Prince, graduate student defender Reese Mayer and Bryant Mayer each logged 90 minutes in the victory.

Bryant Mayer said the two defensive captains — his older brother and Prince — have proven instrumental in commanding a backline that has conceded just two goals in 360 minutes this season, none of which have come from the run of play.

He added that the backline has built an early rapport with the team’s new defensive coach, assistant coach Bryan Blitz.

“Reese, Nigel and (I) really try and credit ourselves as the heart and soul of the team,” Bryant Mayer said. “We bring so much energy in practice, and it really showcases itself in games… It hasn’t been a flat journey, but the chemistry really started showing up last year.”

Making his first start as a Wildcat in place of injured junior midfielder Jason Gajadhar, Maryland graduate transfer midfielder Joe Suchecki played a season-high 83 minutes at center midfield.

Payne said the 6-foot-4 Suchecki immediately stands out as a physical presence, and No. 8 has instilled veteran leadership since the moment he joined the squad. For Suchecki, the team’s camaraderie quickly jumps off the page.

“There’s a lot of passion on this team,” Suchecki said. “There’s a real pride in everything (we) do, which is a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Suchecki is one of seven NU goalscorers this season, with Riesz being the latest to join the ranks.

While no primary goal scorer has emerged, Payne said he’s thrilled his team has produced seven goals through seven different talisman this year.

“That’s the thing that makes me smile at the end of the game,” Payne said. “That’s what I mean by a collective. We’re scoring by committee. Everybody’s in on it.”

The ’Cats have solved their initial four tests, but the competition will ramp up several notches Friday, when NU travels to face No. 5 Western Michigan at WMU Soccer Complex.

The Broncos (3-0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) opened their campaign with consecutive ranked victories and are fresh off a 5-1 trouncing of Villanova.

“That Western Michigan team has been a juggernaut for two, three years now,” Payne said. “It’s gonna take everything we’ve got to go there on the road and be the best versions of ourselves against a really strong team.”

