Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history

Photo courtesy of Mary Grace Grabill/Northwestern Athletics
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer whips in a cross against UIC Monday night. Mayer recorded his second assist of the season in the victory.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 3, 2024

CHICAGO — As the effervescent stadium lights beamed down upon Flames Field’s manicured grounds at nightfall, Northwestern neared halftime of its Monday clash at UIC, deadlocked at 0-0 with the upset-hungry hosts.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first half, sophomore right back Bryant Mayer fielded the ball on the right flank, darted toward the end-line and whipped in a pristine cross. 

It’s a play coach Russell Payne saw the Owings Mills, Maryland, native make countless times during his academy career at wing back with Baltimore Armour — a lethal weapon in the sophomore’s deep back of tricks.

“We saw him cross the ball a thousand times, so we know he can bring that,” Payne said. “He found a great moment to get into space and hit that ball, but his defending is why he’s earned a starting position over two years. He is relentless.”

Sophomore midfielder Peter Riesz hardly needed to move, heading home his first-career goal in emphatic fashion.

Mayer, who recorded an assist for the second consecutive game Monday, said he and his teammates frequently fine-tune pivotal crossing chances on the training ground.

“Day in, day out — we work on this stuff in training,” Mayer said. “A lot of it’s instinct, but a lot of it is our game plan. Credit coach Russell, but execution was perfect. Credit to Peter for a great header.”

While Riesz’s tally marked the Wildcats’ (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) lone breakthrough Monday night, it was enough for Payne’s squad to knock off the Flames (1-3, 0-0 Missouri Valley) in a gritty 1-0 affair. 

With the win, NU achieved its best four-game start in program history. 

“It’s just a work in progress,” Payne said. “We know we can attract top-notch student-athletes at Northwestern. … Our next step is making sure that culturally, these guys love each other, fight for each other and then the next step is, ‘Hey, let’s get the soccer right.’”

In a spirited defensive effort, the ’Cats quelled the potentially potent Flames’ offense, allowing just four shots. Junior center back Nigel Prince, graduate student defender Reese Mayer and Bryant Mayer each logged 90 minutes in the victory.

Bryant Mayer said the two defensive captains — his older brother and Prince — have proven instrumental in commanding a backline that has conceded just two goals in 360 minutes this season, none of which have come from the run of play.

He added that the backline has built an early rapport with the team’s new defensive coach, assistant coach Bryan Blitz.

“Reese, Nigel and (I) really try and credit ourselves as the heart and soul of the team,” Bryant Mayer said. “We bring so much energy in practice, and it really showcases itself in games… It hasn’t been a flat journey, but the chemistry really started showing up last year.”

Making his first start as a Wildcat in place of injured junior midfielder Jason Gajadhar, Maryland graduate transfer midfielder Joe Suchecki played a season-high 83 minutes at center midfield. 

Payne said the 6-foot-4 Suchecki immediately stands out as a physical presence, and No. 8 has instilled veteran leadership since the moment he joined the squad. For Suchecki, the team’s camaraderie quickly jumps off the page.

“There’s a lot of passion on this team,” Suchecki said. “There’s a real pride in everything (we) do, which is a lot of fun to be a part of.”

Suchecki is one of seven NU goalscorers this season, with Riesz being the latest to join the ranks. 

While no primary goal scorer has emerged, Payne said he’s thrilled his team has produced seven goals through seven different talisman this year.

“That’s the thing that makes me smile at the end of the game,” Payne said. “That’s what I mean by a collective. We’re scoring by committee. Everybody’s in on it.”

The ’Cats have solved their initial four tests, but the competition will ramp up several notches Friday, when NU travels to face No. 5 Western Michigan at WMU Soccer Complex. 

The Broncos (3-0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) opened their campaign with consecutive ranked victories and are fresh off a 5-1 trouncing of Villanova.

“That Western Michigan team has been a juggernaut for two, three years now,” Payne said. “It’s gonna take everything we’ve got to go there on the road and be the best versions of ourselves against a really strong team.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern lands Suchecki, LeBel in transfer portal

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Braden Turner prepares for a 2023 matchup against Penn State. Turner recorded five tackles against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. celebrates during spring practice. Soares and redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka combined for a pivotal sack against Miami (Ohio).
Football: Northwestern’s defense reigns supreme in 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Coach David Braun addresses a spring practice crowd. Braun's Wildcats defeated Miami (Ohio) 13-6 Saturday.
McQueary: A new hope has sparked in Evanston under fearless Braun
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz hauls in a touchdown grab during last season's comeback against Minnesota. Kirtz opened the 2024 season with 91 receiving yards on Saturday.
Football: Mike Wright displays early rapport with Bryce Kirtz in Northwestern's 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein pursues a ball carrier during a 2023 matchup with Maryland. Uihlein nabbed his first career sack against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6
Coach David Braun hoists the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl trophy.
Football: The Daily’s Gameday Staff gives its 2024 season predictions
More in Men's Soccer
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg celebrates his game-winning goal. Glassberg found the scoresheet for the first time in his college career Friday night against Drake.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1
Northwestern huddles ahead of a nonconference game against Green Bay last fall. The Wildcats landed a pair of graduate transfers in the portal to bolster their midfield and defensive units in 2024.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern lands Suchecki, LeBel in transfer portal
Soccer coach in black polo yells to his players.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
Northwestern prepares for a throw-in. The Wildcats' season came to a close in a 1-0 Friday loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
Men’s Soccer: Upperclassmen lead Northwestern’s resurgence, come up short in Big Ten Tournament defeat
Graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. attacks the goal. Achara scored four goals and tallied an assist this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s season ends with Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan
Northwestern's players huddle together. Five ‘Cats earned slots on All-Big Ten teams, while graduate student goalkeeper Jackson Weyman received a sportsmanship honor.
Men’s Soccer: Five Northwestern players receive All-Big Ten honors
More in Sports
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz lines up against Purdue last November. Kirtz hauled in five touchdown grabs in 2023.
Football: Northwestern set for season opener against Miami (Ohio)
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set for a spring practice rep.
Football: Key returners look to lead Northwestern to another successful season
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch takes a snap during spring practice.
Lausch vs. Wright: Northwestern’s quarterback competition pits experience against familiarity
The move places Jackson atop an athletic department that made two national championship appearances — in field hockey and lacrosse — and experienced widespread success in the last year.
Mark Jackson named Northwestern's next athletic director
Northwestern is expected to finalize a deal with Villanova’s Mark Jackson within the next 24 hours.
Northwestern expected to tap Villanova’s Mark Jackson as next athletic director
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Basketball’s game against Northern Illinois University on Nov. 27, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Former Northwestern cheerleader drops forced labor, sex trafficking lawsuit