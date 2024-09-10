Men’s Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern finds late magic in 1-0 victory over Marquette

After dropping its first defeat Friday against No. 4 Western Michigan, No. 9 Northwestern appeared doomed to repeat another goalless performance deep into second-half play Monday night against Marquette in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

For more than 80 minutes, the Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Golden Eagles (3-2-1, 0-0-0 Big East) found themselves in a defensive stalemate. Both teams created decent looks, but they failed to produce quality end-play in the final third.

As senior midfielder Collin McCamy stepped up to the right corner flag in the 84th minute, the left-footer’s in-swinging cross packed a clear-cut target — 6-foot-2 junior center back Nigel Prince. An infallible defender who has logged all 540 possible minutes for NU this season, Prince soared to meet the moment, heading in his second-career game-winner in a 1-0 victory.

“I threw up a little prayer,” Prince said. “Collin had a great delivery, and (freshman forward) Michael (Ramirez) and everyone else did their job, blocking the goalkeeper, blocking both of their guys against their spots. I was the one to guide it in, but it’s a full team performance.”

Prince became the eighth goalscorer for coach Russell Payne’s squad this season, with all eight goals coming from different players.

Payne said his All-Big Ten center back’s effort encapsulated the extra responsibility Prince bears entering his third season in Evanston.

“Tonight’s play probably summarizes how I’ve seen him step up,” Payne said. “He’s taken an active role as a leader, inspiring others and making plays for himself. That’s what we need him to do.”

Sophomore forward Italo Addimandi broke into Payne’s starting XI for the first time Monday night. While Addimandi missed his true-freshman campaign due to a knee injury, he has swiftly stepped into a spark-plug role, tallying a goal and two assists in his first six games.

Payne said Addimandi’s effort shines throughout every minute he’s on the pitch.

“You can rely on him to always be available offensively, to create opportunities for himself, and you can rely on him defensively to make smart, calculated plays to help us win the ball back,” Payne said.

In addition to Addimandi’s first-career start, sophomore left back Fritz Volmar returned to his usual starting position after coming off the bench in the first five games of the season.

Volmar was called up to the U.S. Under-20 National Team ahead of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, but he suffered an injury in training camp and battled back to fitness before conference competition’s commencement.

With Prince and graduate student center back Reese Mayer commanding the backline, the ’Cats secured their third clean sheet in six games. Mayer said there’s a collective commitment for clean sheets this season, as shutouts line the path to victories.

“What we’ve harped on all season is to outcompete your opponent,” Mayer said. “We understand that it’s a battle. Every single time you line up 1v1, look the guys in the eyes and say, ‘It’s not happening today.’”

NU has conceded only three goals this season — just one of which has come from the run of play.

Now in their second season as teammates, Prince and Mayer both don the yellow captain’s armband for the ’Cats.

“We’re both two dominant personalities — we’re both fiery, so it’s been good to have a little continuity and play with him,” Prince said. “It’s a little joke that I’m the fourth Mayer brother.”

For Mayer, NU’s defensive success is rooted in chemistry. A player who began his career with a redshirt season at Notre Dame, the graduate student stepped into Payne’s squad last season and immediately provided a veteran presence.

Mayer said the team’s early results were forged on the training ground, and all 28 players have been pivotal to the ’Cats start to the year.

“The most important thing I’ve ever heard is, ‘How do I provide value?’” Mayer said. “A lot of times, if you’re not playing, you struggle to find that. It’s just as important, the guys who are training as hard as they can every single day to push the team forward. It’s just like Sir Alex (Ferguson) said, ‘Train every day like a championship.’”

With its initial nonconference slate complete, NU will host No. 6 UCLA Friday night to kick off its Big Ten schedule.

Payne said the ’Cats are excited for the season’s next phase, though they understand the dominant brand of west coast soccer the Bruins boast. Mayer added that NU has unfinished business in the conference.

“We were 90 minutes short last year of winning the Big Ten, and that’s what’s pushed us forward — understanding that’s what drives us everyday,” Mayer said. “That’s the fire that lights us … We know what it takes to get there this year.”

