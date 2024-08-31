Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern ends free admission to CTA 201 Ventra card program

Daily file photo by Allie Goulding
A Pace bus passes under the CTA Purple Line.
Jerry Wu, Senior Staffer
August 31, 2024

For the upcoming academic year, students will no longer have access to Northwestern’s Chicago Transit Authority 201 Ventra card program, which ended on June 30, the University announced Friday.

The program previously allowed students to ride the 201 route — covering NU’s Evanston campus, downtown Evanston and Ryan Field — free of charge.

But now, the NU-specific Ventra card will operate like a standard card, requiring students to load funds for CTA fares on their own.

In a Friday email to the NU community, the University said after reviewing its transportation services, it determined the Intercampus shuttle between the Evanston and Chicago campuses sufficiently meets students’ needs. The shuttle stretches from Ryan Field to downtown Evanston and Chicago Avenue.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

