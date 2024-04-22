Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘Yo soy Bessie Rhodes’: Parents demand District 65 keep K-8 bilingual school open
April 23, 2024
District 65 board hears updates on dual language program, 5th Ward school
April 22, 2024
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
April 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2139 Views
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 19, 2024
2
1409 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry Wu April 15, 2024
3
1240 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illinois Senate passes bill banning brominated vegetable oil, other food additives

An+assortment+of+bottles+and+cans+that+contain+condiments.
Daily file illustration by Lily Ogburn
If passed, the Illinois Food Safety Act would take effect for manufacturers starting in 2027.
William Tong, City Editor
April 22, 2024

Illinois state senators approved legislation on Thursday to ban several food additives that have been found to cause adverse health effects.

The Illinois Food Safety Act, which was introduced by State Sen. Willie Preston (D-Chicago), would prohibit the manufacture and sale of foods containing brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, or red dye 3. These are commonly found in sodas and candies.

“The ban in Illinois not only protects public health but also emphasizes our commitment to transparency and accountability,” Preston said in a Wednesday news release. “By focusing on consumer safety and offering clear directives to food manufacturers, we build trust and confidence among residents in the products they consume.”

The Illinois proposal follows a California law passed in October that bans the same four additives. The Food and Drug Administration also proposed de-authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil nationwide in November. 

A 2022 study published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology found that the substance can heighten bromine levels and toxic effects in the thyroid.

Use of the three other components is also under FDA review, the agency announced in a November press release.

The ban now proceeds to the Illinois House. If passed, it would take effect for manufacturers starting in 2027.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels

Illinois Department of Public Health reports 64 measles cases this year

State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies
More to Discover
More in City
People look at one another while holding a sign that reads “We demand ceasefire now.”
Evanston Ceasefire coalition clashes with City Council over resolution
Three people playing Uno. There are cards on the table between them.
Books & Breakfast celebrates 10-year anniversary with pancake dinner, games
At its Earth Day Fest, the Evanston Ecology Center had a birthday table set up to celebrate its 50th birthday.
Evanston Ecology Center celebrates 50th birthday at Earth Day Fest
A group gathers in a circle while one person writes on a poster.
Evanston, Skokie residents discuss visions for affordable housing at joint housing forum
A wall behind a line with red flags.
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
Woman wearing a red long-sleeve shirt sits at a table behind a placard reading, “Darlene Cannon.”
Equity and Empowerment Commission recommends additional support for Wesley residents
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in