Illinois Senate passes bill banning brominated vegetable oil, other food additives

Illinois state senators approved legislation on Thursday to ban several food additives that have been found to cause adverse health effects.

The Illinois Food Safety Act, which was introduced by State Sen. Willie Preston (D-Chicago), would prohibit the manufacture and sale of foods containing brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, or red dye 3. These are commonly found in sodas and candies.

“The ban in Illinois not only protects public health but also emphasizes our commitment to transparency and accountability,” Preston said in a Wednesday news release. “By focusing on consumer safety and offering clear directives to food manufacturers, we build trust and confidence among residents in the products they consume.”

The Illinois proposal follows a California law passed in October that bans the same four additives. The Food and Drug Administration also proposed de-authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil nationwide in November.

A 2022 study published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology found that the substance can heighten bromine levels and toxic effects in the thyroid.

Use of the three other components is also under FDA review, the agency announced in a November press release.

The ban now proceeds to the Illinois House. If passed, it would take effect for manufacturers starting in 2027.

