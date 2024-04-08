Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
59° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Student sports betting soars during March Madness
April 8, 2024
Softball: All-hands-on-deck effort keeps Northwestern’s home win streak alive
April 8, 2024
NU Dining wins FARE’s Best Campus Dining award
April 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3250 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
1222 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
3
1105 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David SamsonApril 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Student sports betting soars during March Madness

An+illustration+of+a+person+celebrating+while+looking+at+their+phone.+A+larger+phone+says+%E2%80%9Csports+betting%E2%80%9D+and+shows+that+they+won.+There+is+money+and+a+trophy+all+around.
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
National sports betting revenue grew to $10.92 billion in 2023. In total, Americans wagered about $119.84 billion on sports last year.
Maya Wong, Assistant Design Editor
April 8, 2024

On Super Bowl Sunday, McCormick freshman Aaron Kazi and six friends each chipped in $300 to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs. Much like quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and tight end Travis Kelce, Kazi and company struck gold against the San Francisco 49ers, ending the day with a $1,449 profit.

Kazi said he made about $500 in two weeks from sports betting, including the $207 spoils he garnered that night.

“It’s not consistent income, but it’s fun and makes (watching games) more interesting,” Kazi said. 

Following federal legalization in 2018, sports betting has spiraled into a proverbial empire in the U.S. According to the American Gaming Association, national sports betting revenue grew from about $7.56 billion to $10.92 billion from 2022 to 2023, and Americans wagered about $119.84 billion on sports last year.

Sportsbook Review analysis freelancer Rob Paul said big events like March Madness and the Super Bowl typically cause bets to spike. 

According to Statista, individuals aged 18 to 34 are most likely to engage in sports betting. Although the legal age for sports betting in most states is 21, many underage college students engage in sports betting through Fliff. A “social sportsbook,” Fliff allows users 18 and older to create parlays — sets of bets — with Fliff Coins to win Fliff Cash. Fliff Cash can be bought and redeemed with real money.

The popularity of sports betting among underage students raises questions about young adults becoming addicted to gambling. According to psychology Prof. Benjamin Gorvine, adolescents are more likely than adults to be impulsive and engage in poor decision-making.

Gorvine compared the dangers of sports betting to those of video games, as both give “short-term, tangible rewards” at the risk of long-term costs.

“(Sportsbook apps) are explicitly designed to evoke all the same things that get evoked when you play a video game,” Gorvine said. “It removes you from the reality that you are gambling.”

Fliff reinforces this concept through head-to-head competition to collect the most Fliff Coins, ranking users on a Fliff Coin leaderboard.

Many sports betting websites share expert picks to help bettors. 

“If it’s not my favorite team playing, then I’m watching to see who’s winning,” McCormick freshman Nathan Miller said. “I care about what happens because I have skin in the game.”

Paul said betting based on team preferences or gut feelings “doesn’t make any sense” in the long run and bets “need to be backed up by numbers.”

Kazi said he usually researches statistics and odds before making a parlay, but he sometimes bets with his gut and loses.

“It’s a hard code to crack,” Kazi said. “I lose most of my money when I go with my heart and put money down with my favorite team.”

Paul said although he sticks to placing bets on games he researches and writes about, he only wins about half of the time.

“You have to be responsible with your money,” he said. “You have to understand why you’re betting on something, and that too much of anything can be bad.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories: 

NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus

Buie and Langborg bid farewell to collegiate careers, Northwestern’s season ends in Round of 32 loss to No. 1 Connecticut 

Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64
More to Discover
More in Campus
A dining hall staff member restocks a tray of food in Allison Dining Hall.
NU Dining wins FARE’s Best Campus Dining award
WildHacks 2024 hackers created projects under three tracks: urban planning, productivity and wellness.
Students code through the night at NU’s largest hackathon WildHacks
President of NET explains the rules and logistics of Econ Bowl to 100+ high schoolers in Harris Hall 107.
NU Economics Tournament hosts seventh annual Econ Bowl for high school students across the country
A woman stands in the center of the stage talking to an audience in front of a projection of a galaxy.
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
Camp Kesem counselors eat smores during camp in Wisconsin.
NU Kesem plans annual Make the Magic Gala to fund summer camp
The discussion panel on Saturday featured guest speakers from the Potawatomi tribe speaking on cultural language, historic preservation and leadership.
Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion sparks conversation on historic preservation, tribal unity
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in