Unemployment rates marginally up in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, per latest government data

Buildings+behind+a+street.
Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Statewide unemployment rate increased from 4.7% in February 2023 to 5.3% as of last month.
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor
March 28, 2024

Unemployment rates have slightly increased across all 14 metropolitan areas in Illinois since last February, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The annual unemployment change was the highest in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metropolitan area, which includes Evanston, rising from a 4.3% unemployment rate in February 2023 to 5.1% as of last month.

Five metropolitan areas saw increases of 0.3 percentage points and three of 0.4 percentage points. Kankakee and Rockford were the areas with the highest unemployment rates — 6.8%.

Bloomington reported a 4.3% unemployment rate, the lowest among the 14 areas.

In comparison, the U.S. had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in February, 0.3 percentage points higher than last year, according to another BLS report released on March 8. Illinois’ statewide increase in unemployment was double the national increase.

Meanwhile, the total number of nonfarm jobs increased in 11 metropolitan areas and decreased in three, Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Decatur and Springfield.

The highest increase was in Elgin, which has 261,800 nonfarm jobs available as of February.

“Today’s data continues to highlight the health and expansion of the Illinois labor market, with increases in jobs throughout a multitude of industries touching every corner of the state,” Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in a Thursday news release.

The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metropolitan area saw an increase of 1,400 nonfarm jobs.

Email: [email protected]

