Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Israel Policy Forum group debates leadership, policy, two-state solution at NU speaker event
March 28, 2024
State Rep. Robyn Gabel discusses upcoming state environmental bills, celebrates sustainability progress
March 27, 2024
Illinois faces educator shortage in nearly two-thirds of all educational agencies, report finds
March 27, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1112 Views
Men’s Basketball: Buie and Langborg bid farewell to collegiate careers, Northwestern’s season ends in Round of 32 loss to No. 1 Connecticut
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 25, 2024
2
545 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s season screeches to a halt against No. 1 UConn
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 25, 2024
3
430 Views
Men’s Basketball: Battle-tested Northwestern looks to create history versus No. 1 Connecticut in Round of 32
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 23, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illinois faces educator shortage in nearly two-thirds of all educational agencies, report finds

A+building+with+signage+reading+%E2%80%9CEvanston%2FSkokie+School+District+65.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Patrick Svitek
Data from the 2023-2024 school year shows that Illinois has an educator shortage in 62% of its educational agencies, according to a new report from the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor
March 27, 2024

Illinois has staffing shortages in 62% of its education agencies, which include K-12 schools, special education cooperatives and career centers, according to a report published by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools Tuesday.

The 2023-24 Educator Shortage Report combines the ISBE’s data on unfilled positions with the Illinois Workforce and Education Research Collaborative’s Educator Shortage Survey. The data sets, gathered in fall of last year, focus on staffing issues in schools.

The report cited burnout, increased responsibilities and a lack of sufficient compensation as reasons for the shortage.

The report said many education agency leaders view the shortages as “severe” and that they have turned to hiring substitute teachers and expanding class sizes as solutions. 

“(These) alternative remedies … affect the quality of instruction and services students receive,” the report said. 

Sustainable solutions to the shortage include bolstering teaching candidate scholarships and increasing educator loan forgiveness programs, surveyed education agency leaders said.

The report also said educator shortages are not equal across the state’s schools. It found that 36% of education agencies reported no vacancies.

For Evanston/Skokie School District 65, staffing issues have stemmed from constraints on the district’s budget. At two meetings last week, the District 65 Board of Education passed budget cuts and laid off 19 of its staff members.

The layoffs will become official at the end of this school year.

These budget cuts come after the district experienced financial issues with building its new 5th Ward School and is navigating the potential closure of the Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

District 65 to announce next superintendent in March

District 65 board votes to begin closing process for Bessie Rhodes, approves revised 5th Ward school plan 

‘Sick to my stomach’: 5th Ward school is $25 million over budget, board to consider alternate plans
More to Discover
More in City
A person with glasses sitting at a podium looks up.
City Council approves $180,000 to purchase electric leaf blower equipment
Three people sit at a table.
Evanston to proceed with new version of guaranteed income program
Four people look at a poster board while holding clipboards.
Envision Evanston 2045 community meeting gives residents opportunity to share goals for city
A person raises their hand while talking at a dais.
City Council keeps term limits for city boards, commissions, committees
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center
City Council maintains gas leaf blower ban, explores alternative support for small landscaping companies
Music by Alex is a new business aiming primarily to support high schoolers getting started in professional music.
Music by Alex offers creative space, resources to local musicians
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in