Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
February 14, 2024
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
February 14, 2024
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
February 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1960 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
642 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
531 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say

Red+brick+building+with+glass+windows+and+words+that+read%2C+%E2%80%9CEvanston%2FSkokie+School+District+65+Joseph+E.+Hill+Education+Center.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Patrick Svitek
The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.
Shreya Srinivasan, Assistant City Editor
February 14, 2024

As the influx of Central American asylum-seekers in the Chicago area grows, Evanston has offered limited housing and funds to incoming migrants, instead directing them to a South Loop intake center.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 has consistently offered help for migrant students and their families, according to Evanston resident Kristin Huzar, who housed a family of four Venezuelan migrants for nine months last year. 

“The one agency in Evanston that I would say that’s been so, so supportive are the schools,” Huzar said. “The school social worker signed them up to do Shop With a Cop to ensure that they would have Christmas presents.”

Shop With a Cop, an opportunity for at-risk youth to shop with a Chicago Police officer, helped the family’s two school-aged children, who are enrolled in District 65. 

“I was afraid that they weren’t going to have very many presents, or really none at all, except for the ones I gave them,” Huzar added.

Evanston currently also has a Refugee Assistance Fund of $50,000, but the number of people supported it has not been “huge,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) told The Daily last month.

The Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association, a nonprofit started during the Great Depression to provide free clothes to D65 K-8 students, helped the two children while the city provided little, according to Huzar. 

D65 students are referred to the ESCCA’s free store by district health clerks or social workers. Equipped with a translator service, the makeshift retail environment offers winter coats, fleeces and jeans and gives each student a pair of gym shoes and boots. The clothes are sourced through gently-used donations and by partner organizations like the Woman’s Club of Evanston.

ESCCA co-President Allison Hackney said she has heard all kinds of stories about ESCCA’s impact — she said she recently heard about a high school student’s multigenerational experience, going back two generations of Mexican immigrants. She said that story reflects the program’s importance.

“Serving immigrants and migrants is a benefit to the Evanston community,” Hackney added. “We served this family so long ago and now, generations later, this woman is volunteering for ESCCA.”

In December 2022, when the need for clothing increased along with the migrant influx, ESCCA had around 90 children on a waiting list for its free store. The nonprofit had to increase the number of days a week the free store was open. Now, around 500 kids are served per night.

“We’re very responsive to what we hear the needs of the students in our district are, and we’re able to very much personalize the service to what kids need,” Hackney said. 

Along with providing clothes, ESCCA helps families feel welcome, she added. 

“What I think makes ESCCA so great is that it is the Evanston community caring for its own community members in a very tangible way,” Hackney said. “Everytime you go in and serve at ESCCA, you know you’ve met a need somebody had.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @shreyasrin

Related Stories: 

Amid migrant influx to Illinois, Evanston offers limited housing, funds

District 65 board votes to begin closing process for Bessie Rhodes, approves revised 5th Ward school plan

The search for a new District 65 superintendent continues amid 5th Ward school difficulty
More to Discover
More in City
Yolande Wilburn started her tenure at Evanston Public Library three months ago. Since then, she’s been having conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion, “spaces and places” and pathways to success for Evanstonians.
Q&A: Wilburn reflects on three months at EPL, lifetime in libraries
Evanston granted a demolition permit for the Ryan Field project last week, just as its longstanding dispute with neighboring Wilmette came to a close.
Wilmette approves Ryan Field pact with Evanston despite residents’ qualms
Connections for the Homeless transformed the former hotel, the Margarita Inn, into a permanent shelter.
Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house
In a unanimous vote, City Council approved a contract with Verde Solutions to put solar panels on the Robert Crown Community Center.
City Council approves solar panel contract for Robert Crown Community Center
The Evanston Dog Beach has long been a destination for residents and their canine companions to enjoy Lake Michigan.
Evanston Dog Beach passes to be available next Monday
Evanston approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Wilmette about impacts from the Ryan Field rebuild.
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in