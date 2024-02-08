Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
54° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates
February 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s ability to turn defense into offense catalyzes wire-to-wire 80-68 victory over Nebraska
February 8, 2024
Piven Theatre named NEA grant recipient for supporting artists with developmental disabilities
February 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6025 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
3031 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board February 5, 2024
3
2992 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center

A+student+pilots+a+F-18+fighter+jet+in+a+flight+simulator.
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
February 8, 2024

Students had the rare opportunity to virtually pilot an F-18 fighter jet Thursday in Norris University Center.

The Marine Corps Aviation Program hosted an informational table and flight simulator to raise awareness for job opportunities in the Marine Corps. 

To give students hands-on aviation experience, officers brought in a flight simulator bought from the U.S. Air Force. Sitting down with one hand on a joystick, students wore a headset that transcended them into the cockpit of a real-life fighter jet. They could choose from a set of different flight profiles, allowing them to experience a set of tasks including free flying, taking off and landing as well as refueling the fighter jet.

“This was really fun,” said McCormick senior Alanas Senkus, who is considering becoming an aviation officer one day. “I thought, ‘Flight simulator? Cannot say no to that.’”

The Aviation Program’s stop at Northwestern is one of many aviation-specific events and career fair appearances it makes at universities across the Chicago area, including at the University of Chicago and Loyola University Chicago.

Marine officers also handed out pamphlets and spoke to students about the Platoon Leaders Class, offered to college freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The PLC, offered during the summer, is a common path for many college graduates to becoming a Marine Corps officer. 

Following college graduation and completion of the PLC program, students will be offered a job as a Marine Officer. From there, they will serve three and a half years on active duty before deciding on their pathway in the force.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  Despite low enrollment, Northwestern’s ROTC program prepares students for military careers

—  Students readjust to in-person training for NU’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corp

—  Student leaders, staff discuss new Gender Sexuality Resource Center, safe spaces on campus
More to Discover
More in Campus
Weinberg sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian Grace Houren proposed several updates to the ASG Code to be voted on next week.
ASG Senate proposes code revision, passes four resolutions and prepares for presidential election
Faculty senate members discussed the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents.
Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate
During the talk, Kovner examined drawings created by prisoners of war.
Columbia University historian Sarah Kovner brings new perspective to research on Japanese prisoners of war
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to drop criminal charges against two Northwestern students.
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Co-chairs Kellogg Prof. Efraim Benmelech and SESP Dean Bryan Brayboy said they are open to critique and encouragement from students.
Antisemitism committee co-chairs recap listening session with Jewish students, plan listening sessions with Arab and Muslim students
NU Dining launched its brand-new smoothie bike Tuesday afternoon at Elder Dining Commons.
Students sway and sip to T-Swift tunes at NU Dining’s ‘Lover Smoothies’ event
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in