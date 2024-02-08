Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center

Students had the rare opportunity to virtually pilot an F-18 fighter jet Thursday in Norris University Center.

The Marine Corps Aviation Program hosted an informational table and flight simulator to raise awareness for job opportunities in the Marine Corps.

To give students hands-on aviation experience, officers brought in a flight simulator bought from the U.S. Air Force. Sitting down with one hand on a joystick, students wore a headset that transcended them into the cockpit of a real-life fighter jet. They could choose from a set of different flight profiles, allowing them to experience a set of tasks including free flying, taking off and landing as well as refueling the fighter jet.

“This was really fun,” said McCormick senior Alanas Senkus, who is considering becoming an aviation officer one day. “I thought, ‘Flight simulator? Cannot say no to that.’”

The Aviation Program’s stop at Northwestern is one of many aviation-specific events and career fair appearances it makes at universities across the Chicago area, including at the University of Chicago and Loyola University Chicago.

Marine officers also handed out pamphlets and spoke to students about the Platoon Leaders Class, offered to college freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The PLC, offered during the summer, is a common path for many college graduates to becoming a Marine Corps officer.

Following college graduation and completion of the PLC program, students will be offered a job as a Marine Officer. From there, they will serve three and a half years on active duty before deciding on their pathway in the force.

