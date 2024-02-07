Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
41° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
February 8, 2024
ASG Senate proposes code revision, passes four resolutions and prepares for presidential election
February 8, 2024
Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate
February 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2484 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial BoardFebruary 5, 2024
2
1745 Views
Letter calls on Students Publishing Company to drop criminal complaint against two students connected with imitated copies of The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob WendlerFebruary 2, 2024
3
1576 Views
LTE: Boycott The Daily until criminal charges are dropped
70 student organizationsFebruary 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate

Faculty+senate+members+discussed+the+Department+of+Education%E2%80%99s+ongoing+Title+VI+investigation+into+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+alleged+failure+to+respond+to+antisemitic+incidents.
Sonya Dymova/The Daily Northwestern
Faculty senate members discussed the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents.
Isabel Su, Reporter
February 7, 2024

The Faculty Senate heard plans to increase endowment investment returns and gave feedback on a newly revised CTEC tool — the University’s course and teacher evaluation system — at Wednesday’s meeting.

Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls spoke about balancing risk and return in the University’s investments, as well as her plans to reestablish the Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility.

As of last August, Northwestern’s endowment was valued at $13.7 billion. This fiscal year, the University will draw $762 million from the endowment for the budget, compared to $675 million the year before, Falls said.

“Our goal is to preserve value, not to hoard and not to deplete,” Falls said. 

Falls said she believes the endowment is on track to generate an 8% annual return, which would allow the school to continue supporting future generations of students.

However, Falls also added that the performance of the University’s assets over the past five years is not meeting its benchmark because NU has been controlling risk more than Falls considers necessary.

“One of the things we have been pushing for is taking a little more risk because we do want those higher returns,” she said.

According to Falls, because of the 2008 global financial crisis, NU’s investments for the last decade have been geared toward liquidity, which leads to “average returns.”

After Falls’ presentation on the endowment, Kellogg Prof. Therese McGuire asked about re-establishing the ACIR, which is meant to advise the Board of Trustees on ethical considerations in their investment decisions. 

Falls said she is hoping to nominate faculty to the advisory committee for three-year terms by this spring. 

Medill lecturer and Integrated Marketing Communications Full-Time Program Director Jacqueline Babb, chair of the Senate’s Educational Affairs Committee, also presented on a revised CTEC tool for faculty input.

CTEC revisions, geared toward reducing racial and gender bias, have been in progress since 2018.

“It’s a little gnarly because each stakeholder group has different needs,” Babb said. “There’s a lot of evidence that shows women and people of color are biased against in these types of instruments.”

The newest version of the CTEC tool includes a formative statement that reminds students to avoid bias and to keep their feedback constructive, and includes three quantitative questions and one qualitative question.

“We know that students oftentimes think they learned more or less than they actually did,” Babb said, “So this is meant to look at their experience (in class).”

Members of the senate still had concerns, including the possibility that the new form might mask bias behind numbers instead of eliminating it, and many added the new CTEC tool does not address all constituencies’ issues.

“In Weinberg, faculty don’t like CTECs because the students are writing mainly to the other students,” sociology and political science Prof. James Mahoney said. “They want feedback that goes directly to them, but a lot of the CTEC feedback is ‘this is an easy class’ or ‘this class has a huge workload’ … it’s very clearly directed as advice to fellow students, rather than being directly to the professors.”

Other topics mentioned at this month’s meeting included the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents and the University’s retirement contribution policy. 

The next Faculty Senate meeting will take place on March 6. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @isabelsu_

Related Stories:

Northwestern increases spending on faculty hiring and ends 2023 with money left over, Provost tells Faculty Senate

As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers

Northwestern presents 2022-2023 budget report to Faculty Senate, discusses University employment policies
More to Discover
More in Campus
During the talk, Kovner examined drawings created by prisoners of war.
Columbia University historian Sarah Kovner brings new perspective to research on Japanese prisoners of war
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to drop criminal charges against two Northwestern students.
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Co-chairs Kellogg Prof. Efraim Benmelech and SESP Dean Bryan Brayboy said they are open to critique and encouragement from students.
Antisemitism committee co-chairs recap listening session with Jewish students, plan listening sessions with Arab and Muslim students
NU Dining launched its brand-new smoothie bike Tuesday afternoon at Elder Dining Commons.
Students sway and sip to T-Swift tunes at NU Dining’s ‘Lover Smoothies’ event
University librarians taught students strategies to effectively use generative AI while avoiding its sole reliance.
University Libraries offers workshop for students on generative artificial intelligence
ASG Presidential candidates participated in an annual debate in Harris Hall Sunday.
ASG presidential candidates talk restructuring ASG, increasing student group representation at debate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in