Great Lakes Project secures millions in funding with Northwestern as key partner

The Great Lakes Water Innovation Engine (ReNEW) — a water technology project with Northwestern as a core partner — received an inaugural National Science Foundation Engines Program award, securing $15 million for two years and up to $160 million over 10 years, the University announced Monday.

ReNEW, one of 10 inaugural NSF Regional Innovation Engines, helps develop water technologies for the Great Lakes region. The funding will help manufacturers make water usage more sustainable and recycle wastewaters while generating job opportunities in the area.

The Great Lakes Water region, which holds 90% of freshwater in the country, serves 40 million residents from the U.S. and Canada. For NU researchers, ReNEW provides a crucial opportunity to help protect an ecosystem closely connected to Northwestern.

“Today’s announcement by the National Science Foundation enhances the ability of some of Northwestern’s top researchers to address a pressing societal challenge close to home and reflects the University’s commitments to lead in decarbonization, renewable energy and sustainability,” University President Michael Schill said in the release.

The nonprofit has 50 partners — spanning research institutions, industry, investors, government and nonprofit organizations — across six states in the Great Lakes region. McCormick Profs. George Wells and Aaron Packman and SESP Prof. Nichole Pinkard will serve on ReNEW’s leadership team.

The Engine eventually aims to test water resource recovery systems to support a more sustainable water industry by effectively cleansing wastewaters.

“Northwestern is a proud member of this consortium, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to create benefits for the Great Lakes region that are far greater than what any of us could have done alone,” said Eric Perreault, NU’s vice president for research, in the release.

