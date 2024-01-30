Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
January 30, 2024
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
January 30, 2024
Cognitive Science Program hosts panel on effects of AI in politics
January 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2373 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1069 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
3
824 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi Prakash January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Great Lakes Project secures millions in funding with Northwestern as key partner

The+Great+Lakes+water+region+provides+40+million+residents+from+the+U.S.+and+Canada+with+fresh+water.
Daily file photo by Maia Spoto
The Great Lakes water region provides 40 million residents from the U.S. and Canada with fresh water.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
January 30, 2024

The Great Lakes Water Innovation Engine (ReNEW) — a water technology project with Northwestern as a core partner — received an inaugural National Science Foundation Engines Program award, securing $15 million for two years and up to $160 million over 10 years, the University announced Monday.

ReNEW, one of 10 inaugural NSF Regional Innovation Engines, helps develop water technologies for the Great Lakes region. The funding will help manufacturers make water usage more sustainable and recycle wastewaters while generating job opportunities in the area.

The Great Lakes Water region, which holds 90% of freshwater in the country, serves 40 million residents from the U.S. and Canada. For NU researchers, ReNEW provides a crucial opportunity to help protect an ecosystem closely connected to Northwestern.

“Today’s announcement by the National Science Foundation enhances the ability of some of Northwestern’s top researchers to address a pressing societal challenge close to home and reflects the University’s commitments to lead in decarbonization, renewable energy and sustainability,” University President Michael Schill said in the release.

The nonprofit has 50 partners — spanning research institutions, industry, investors, government and nonprofit organizations — across six states in the Great Lakes region. McCormick Profs. George Wells and Aaron Packman and SESP Prof. Nichole Pinkard will serve on ReNEW’s leadership team.

The Engine eventually aims to test water resource recovery systems to support a more sustainable water industry by effectively cleansing wastewaters.

“Northwestern is a proud member of this consortium, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to create benefits for the Great Lakes region that are far greater than what any of us could have done alone,” said Eric Perreault, NU’s vice president for research, in the release.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  Evanston moves forward with shoreline reconstruction plans

—  Lake Michigan plastic pollution poses ecological and social threats

—  Democrats win Metropolitan Water Reclamation District seats
More to Discover
More in Campus
NUGW’s demands for an increased stipend, comprehensive healthcare and financial support for international workers are still on the table in contract negotiations.
NU Graduate Workers launch strike pledge in hopes of speeding up contract negotiations
NU doctors said in a press release that they are “overworked” and “underpaid.”
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
The Evanston campus Women’s Center is one of seven drop-off locations for the clothing drive.
Student athletes organize clothing drive to support unhoused people, migrant children
Attendees lit candles and sang gospel music to honor King during the candlelight vigil.
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
Students said that the best time to avoid waits at Shake Smart was to go either right at 8 a.m., or close to 4 p.m.
Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times
SOLR members said learning about the history of labor movements at NU helps preserve generational knowledge.
SOLR teach-in emphasizes learning from, building relationships with campus workers
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in