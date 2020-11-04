Democrats win Metropolitan Water Reclamation District seats

In the race for Commissioner of the Cook County Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, the three Democratic candidates won over the three Green Party candidates.

Kimberly Neely DuBuclet, Cameron Davis and Eira Corral Sepúlveda received 28.7 percent, 25.4 percent and 22.8 percent of the votes, respectively. The three Democrats will be appointed for six-year terms. Both Neely DuBuclet and Davis assumed their positions on the water reclamation district in 2019, and were reelected to the water reclamation district on Tuesday.

Neely DuBlucet told the Daily Herald she wants to focus on reducing flooding, especially in low-income communities. Before his appointment last year, Davis, an Evanston resident, promoted a Great Lakes restoration project and was formerly the vice president of the Democratic Party of Evanston. Corral Sepúlveda is currently serving as the clerk for the Village of Hanover Park.

While there was not much traffic at the polls on Election Day, Davis visited several polling locations today, talking to voters and trying to “save democracy.” Davis said he wanted to show his kids “how democracy works,” and said he voted last week, when lines were much longer and the weather was much colder.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve you the residents of Cook County on the MWRD,” Neely DuBuclet said on Twitter. “Thank you to my family, my friends and my team for their support as we will continue to work together to address the challenges we face with climate change and flooding.”

