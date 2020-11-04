Gong-Gershowitz, Gabel win reelection in respective Illinois Rep. districts

State Reps. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) and Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) were reelected to the Illinois House of Representatives Tuesday night, securing their spots for two more years.

Both candidates were the incumbents in their races, with Gong-Gershowitz holding her seat since 2019 and Gabel holding her seat since 2010. Gong-Gershowitz faced two challengers: Yesoe Yoon was the Republican Party’s nominee for the seat, and Christopher Kruger ran for the Green Party.

Some of Gong-Gershowitz’s main points of focus have been reproductive rights, the expansion of health care and gun control. Conversely, Yoon wanted to eliminate taxpayer-funded abortions and implement cuts in all aspects of state government to reduce Illinois’ fiscal troubles.

Gong-Gershowitz received 62.7 percent of votes with 97 percent of districts reporting as of 11:15 p.m. Yoon received 34.5 percent of the votes, and Kruger got 2.8 percent.

As of 11:15, Gabel received 70.8 percent of votes with 96 percent of the vote reporting. Her opponent, Sean Matlis, an Independent, won 29.2 percent of the vote. Matlis ran on an anti-corruption platform, and Gabel focused on human services and the environment.

“The sky is blue — let’s hope the map is blue tonight, too,” Gong-Gershowitz told The Daily Tuesday afternoon. At least in her district, it was.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related Stories:

— Evanston polling locations quiet on Election Day

— U.S Rep. Jan Schakowsky wins re-election race for 12th term

Comments