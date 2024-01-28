Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door

Luis Castaneda, Video Editor
January 28, 2024

The Chicago ‘rat hole’ has taken the internet by storm. In this episode of The Daily Explains we explore the gay wedding at the infamous Windy City site. For more information on how to contact Lica Sato-Keane her professional email is [email protected] and visit her instagram @lilo.entertainment.co.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @LuisCasta220

 

Related Stories:

Reggies showcases up-and-coming Chicago rappers in The Blueprint CNCRT

Chicago band Animal Panic smashes stairs and streaming goals

Inside NU Prof. Michael Rakowitz’s newest exhibition at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art

 
The Daily Explains: How does ASG pass legislation?
The Daily Explains: How does ASG pass legislation?
The Daily Explains: What is a city manager?
The Daily Explains: What is a city manager?
