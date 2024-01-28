The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door

The Chicago ‘rat hole’ has taken the internet by storm. In this episode of The Daily Explains we explore the gay wedding at the infamous Windy City site. For more information on how to contact Lica Sato-Keane her professional email is [email protected] and visit her instagram @lilo.entertainment.co.

