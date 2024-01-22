Northwestern Career Advancement launches Winter Career Development Series

Northwestern Career Advancement is bringing back its biannual Ph.D. career development series Tuesday, The Graduate School announced last week.

The Winter 2024 series will offer webinars on common job search topics to graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. Students can register for the webinars on Handshake.

The workshop series will include a total of four webinars, taking place every other Tuesday. Each has a designated topic related to professional development, including job search strategies, developing professional relationships, resume writing and salary negotiation.

In today’s competitive job market, NU graduates can struggle to find jobs. NCA resources like the Career Development Series may help.

NCA offers programming for undergraduate and graduate students throughout the year, and aims to “foster excellence in career development, preparation, and professional opportunities,” according to its website. The Ph.D. career development series runs every winter and summer, and aims to introduce graduate students to job search strategies.

Email: [email protected]

X: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

— Chicago Field Studies matches students with course credit and hands-on experience in the workforce

— NU Graduate Workers reach tentative agreements on final language proposals

— Sheehan Fisher named The Graduate School Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion