Northwestern Career Advancement launches Winter Career Development Series

The+series+will+feature+webinars+on+job+search+strategies%2C+developing+professional+relationships%2C+resume+writing+and+salary+negotiation.
Daily file illustration by Meher Yeda
The series will feature webinars on job search strategies, developing professional relationships, resume writing and salary negotiation.
Lily Carey, Print Managing Editor
January 22, 2024

Northwestern Career Advancement is bringing back its biannual Ph.D. career development series Tuesday, The Graduate School announced last week. 

The Winter 2024 series will offer webinars on common job search topics to graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. Students can register for the webinars on Handshake.

The workshop series will include a total of four webinars, taking place every other Tuesday. Each has a designated topic related to professional development, including job search strategies, developing professional relationships, resume writing and salary negotiation.

In today’s competitive job market, NU graduates can struggle to find jobs. NCA resources like the Career Development Series may help.

NCA offers programming for undergraduate and graduate students throughout the year, and aims to “foster excellence in career development, preparation, and professional opportunities,” according to its website. The Ph.D. career development series runs every winter and summer, and aims to introduce graduate students to job search strategies. 

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @lilylcarey

