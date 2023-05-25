Sheehan Fisher named The Graduate School Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion

Rebecca Crown Center, home of The Graduate School. Feinberg Prof. Sheehan Fisher was appointed the associate dean for diversity and inclusion.

Feinberg Prof. Sheehan Fisher, who teaches in the psychiatry and behavioral sciences department, will serve as associate dean for diversity and inclusion starting June 1. He will lead the Office of Diversity and Inclusion for The Graduate School, according to a Northwestern news release.

Fisher, who is also a clinical psychologist, studies perinatal mental health and researches the contributions fathers and mothers make to the family and child health. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa and attended NU for his postdoctoral training.

As associate dean, Fisher will collaborate with students, program heads and trainees to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment for NU graduate and postdoctoral communities, the release said. He will also advocate for inclusive initiatives and accessibility on campus.

TGS also created a director-level role, to support Fisher and help address modern problems in graduate education. Lauren-Ashley Buchanan, the interim director for diversity and inclusion, has helped with the transition.

