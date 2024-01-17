Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote
January 17, 2024
Mycotoo’s Fri Forjindam emphasizes imagination, original perspectives in creating theme parks, immersive experiences at MSLCE talk
January 17, 2024
Reel Thoughts: David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper’ is simple yet exciting
January 16, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1230 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
2
587 Views
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 11, 2024
3
565 Views
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mycotoo’s Fri Forjindam emphasizes imagination, original perspectives in creating theme parks, immersive experiences at MSLCE talk

Kellogg+Prof.+Allison+Henry+moderated+the+event.
Joyce Li/The Daily Northwestern
Kellogg Prof. Allison Henry moderated the event.
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor
January 17, 2024

Fri Forjindam, the chief development officer of entertainment development company Mycotoo, spoke about building the company at an event on campus Tuesday.

Mycotoo, which specializes in theme park design and immersive experiences, is the company behind Stranger Things: The Experience, The Mandalorian Experience and Prince’s Paisley Park studio. 

“We are a bunch of Peter Pans that just chose never to grow up,” Forjindam said. “We are theater people at our core and we make worlds out of nothing.” 

Despite freezing temperatures, students and faculty packed into a lecture hall in the Frances Searle Building for the event, which kicked off NU’s Master of Science in Leadership for Creative Enterprises’ Creative Connect speaker series. 

MSLCE Faculty Director Noshir Contractor said the program focuses on training the next generation of creative industry business professionals in fields ranging from film to theater and beyond. 

“One way of doing that is to help give you an opportunity to be in dialogue with some of the thought leaders in those creative spaces,” Contractor said. 

Though Mycotoo is considered a leader in entertainment strategy today, Forjindam spoke about the company’s humble beginnings. 

Then pregnant with her second child, Forjindam initially worked out of a garage in southern California with the company’s co-founders.

“It was two white guys and me — the optics of it felt like a sitcom,” she said. 

Eventually, the team received a call from a client with a vision for a Dubai-based theme park and were tasked with figuring out the logistics to make it happen. The idea would grow into the former Bollywood Parks Dubai, a park based on Bollywood cinema.

Forjindam also noted how her experiences as a Cameroonian immigrant gave her unique insight that shaped the design for the park. 

“The only movie theaters that were in Cameroon throughout my entire childhood were Bollywood theaters,” she said. “So I grew up watching nothing but Bollywood — it’s a random superpower that I have.” 

Mandi Glowen, the assistant director of External Programs, Internships and Career Services at NU and a career coach, said she resonated with Forjindam’s idea of “random superpowers.” 

“What really resonates with me is that students (are) sitting here, thinking about what’s next for them, really looking inward and thinking, ‘what’s my superpower that’s gonna set a new trend?’” Glowen said.

Looking forward, Forjindam hopes to expand the scope of entertainment, taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’sEras Tour” and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” 

She said events like these emphasize the value of community in creating truly immersive “experience products.” 

“It wasn’t just about going to see a show — you were going for community,” she said. “If you’re a Swiftie, there’s a vibe and there’s rules of engagement … that’s also what makes it its own ecosystem that has high value.” 

As Mycotoo expands globally, Forjindam looks forward to working on story development in Africa and South America. 

“I’m excited about new markets that are not American, and … leveraging the stories that are already there as opposed to (trying) to force Western narratives or stories onto civilizations and cultures that have been there for way longer,” she said. 

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @joyycee_li

Related Stories: 

Northwestern Night at the Art Institute draws record number of attendees 

Spanish and Portuguese Department hosts Penn State Prof. Malena Ramírez for bilingual theatre workshop 

RTVF alumna Nikki Levy helps audience members find creative voice in virtual speaker session 
More to Discover
More in Campus
Once injected into the bloodstream, the antibodies target the cells responsible for the specific allergic reaction without suppressing the entire immune system.
Northwestern researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions
As temperatures dip below zero this week, groundskeepers are responsible for the fleet of vehicles and machinery that help manage the snow and ice.
Meet the ‘seasoned’ team that keeps roads clear and flowers planted year-round
Established in 2016, NUGW announced it had won the election to unionize on Jan. 12 last year.
Northwestern graduate workers reflect on progress, plan strike pledge one year after receiving formal recognition
The event featured roller skating, T-shirt printing, tarot card reading, trivia, bingo, a photo booth with props and caricature painting.
Norris Winter Carnival provides students wholesome fun, respite from cold weather
Winter has finally begun on campus, a major adjustment for some first-years.
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
MindfulNU bases its curriculum off of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, which teaches students to embrace present thoughts and feelings.
MindfulNU taps meditation and mindfulness with winter cohort
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in