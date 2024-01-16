Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Reel Thoughts: David Ayer's 'The Beekeeper' is simple yet exciting

The+upper+torso+and+side+of+a+man%E2%80%99s+face+are+placed+on+a+yellow+backdrop.+The+left+side+of+the+man%E2%80%99s+transitions+into+a+large+number+of+bees.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
“The Beekeeper” stars Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons in an action-packed new release.
Rhys Halaby, Reporter
January 16, 2024

Forgettable fun sums up the first notable action release of 2024, “The Beekeeper.”

The movie, directed by David Ayer, follows Adam Clay (Jason Statham), a quiet man with a simple profession: tending to bees. After his aged landlord, Eloise Parker (Phylicia Rashad), loses millions in a scam call and kills herself out of shame, Clay’s beekeeping responsibilities expand to “protect the hive.” 

We then learn about Clay’s former membership in an organization called “The Beekeepers.” These highly trained operators act independently of governing bodies in order to preserve world justice.

In practice, that means Clay is a laughably unstoppable force, ready to single-handedly vanquish all foes in the name of righteousness. His first target is the call center responsible for the phishing attack on his late landlord, but he quickly sets his sights on the overarching operation, leaving a trail of fire and rubble in his wake.

Special agent Verona Parker (Emmy Raver-Lampman), the landlord’s daughter, has the same mission as Clay. She tracks Clay from incident to incident, pursuing him for his rampant neglect of the law while trying to discern his true moral quality. Their relationship forms the crux of the story’s intrigue.

Ayer’s directing maintains enough self-awareness to keep things light, but the story is unflinchingly cliché. The plot is far from original — Statham’s vintage performance as Clay calls to mind Keanu Reeves in “John Wick,” Ryan Gosling in “The Gray Man,” or Statham himself in “Wrath of Man.” But where novelty and quality storytelling in those films left lasting marks on the genre, “The Beekeeper” is barely able to establish a foothold.

The casting is poorly utilized. Names like Jeremy Irons and Minnie Driver, are thrust into roles with little to no acting bandwidth. Clay does not encounter a capable antagonist for the majority of the film. Even Raver-Lampman as the (once again cliché) everyman with a conscience character fails to find depth. 

The film does have some redeeming qualities, however. A gang led by Lazarus (Taylor James), is a surprisingly amusing addition to the story. His colorful band of militant misfits form the last line of defense against Clay and engage in the best action the film has to offer. 

While some lines in the movie are so predictable that the viewer could be tricked into thinking there are subtitles, they nevertheless succeed comedically. 

Parker’s partner, agent Matt Wiley (Bobby Naderi), provides the best verbal comedy in the movie, but most fans will find the visuals to be most laughter-inducing. One of the notable examples finds at least a dozen seconds dedicated to a group of giggling goons shooting a beehive with repeater rifles. 

Make no mistake, “The Beekeeper” will not be an Oscar favorite, nor will it leave a lasting impression on cinema. But moviegoers looking to start the year on a lighthearted note will find it hard to be disappointed by this mess of fun.

Email: [email protected]

