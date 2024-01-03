Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
26° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda
January 3, 2024
Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
January 3, 2024
Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair
January 3, 2024
Trending Stories
1
436 Views
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • December 28, 2023
2
347 Views
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 20, 2023
3
313 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair

Weinberg+junior+Alianna+Taitano+promoted+NU+MiniChefz%2C+a+volunteer+organization+dedicated+to+teaching+cooking+and+nutrition+basics+to+local+youth.
Illustration by Samantha Powers
Weinberg junior Alianna Taitano promoted NU MiniChefz, a volunteer organization dedicated to teaching cooking and nutrition basics to local youth.
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor
January 3, 2024

Tables complete with colorful posters, sign-up sheets and candy lined the Louis Room in Norris University Center Wednesday as students promoted their clubs. Over 100 student organizations were present at Northwestern’s quarterly club fair, representing everything from identity-focused clubs to volunteer organizations to pre-professional programs.

Weinberg junior Alianna Taitano stood in front of a poster covered in pictures of smiling children in chef’s hats. She was promoting NU MiniChefz, a volunteer organization dedicated to teaching cooking and nutrition basics to both NU students and youth in Evanston and Rogers Park.

Groups travel to different elementary schools and community centers to cook with the students. Taitano is the recipe and inventory executive for MiniChefz, meaning she shops for ingredients and supplies. She said club members have made hot chocolate, pasta and cookies with kids.

“Anything where they’re allowed to do their own thing, they go crazy and it’s so adorable,” Taitano said. “We did fruit tarts and they just got so excited about being able to decorate it their own way or cut it up and put whatever fruit they wanted on it.” 

With a volunteering requirement of about three visits a quarter, Taitano said the club is low-commitment, but high reward.

Dance and performance groups also advertised their clubs at Wednesday’s fair. Communications junior Denise Sanchez is the president of Ballet Fólklorico, a club dedicated to cultural Mexican dances from different regions. 

Their weekly rehearsals culminate in a big spring show at the end of each year, Sanchez said. She added that the group holds bonding events throughout the year, offering dancers a community.

“I met a lot of my friends through Ballet Fólklorico,” Sanchez said. “It was the first time I felt at home at Northwestern, because coming to like a (predominantly white institution) was not the easiest thing. So it helped me become really comfortable and meet people here that are like me.”

Weinberg sophomore Leslie Gonzalez-Flores, the talent development and outreach chair for Ballet Folklorico, said the club was her first introduction to the Latino community at NU.

She said Ballet Fólklorico is a great way for students to get in touch with their culture. Or, to  simply learn more.

“It was the first time I saw students who had a similar cultural background as me on campus, and I just really like how welcoming and supportive it is,” Gonzalez-Flores said.

Bienen sophomore Orly Lindner promoted her club, Cats who Compost, at the fair Wednesday. The club focuses on improving sustainable processes on campus.

“It’s been really great to get involved in a hands-on kind of project and program-focused club,” Lindner said.

She said the club hosted a sustainability ball last quarter, and by the end of the night there was almost zero waste from the entire event. She added that the ball was affordable.

Weinberg sophomore Rebecca Chen advertised the Hospice Patient Care Club, which allows NU students on the pre-medical track to provide comfort to hospice patients and their families.

Chen said her experience volunteering in hospice reaffirmed her interest in health care.

“Obviously, this is a very sensitive time for these patients and by being with them during these difficult times, we can provide a little bit of hope and a little bit of comfort,” Chen said. “As a physician, one of the main things that you’re concerned with is confronting death, which is also a difficult topic. In these hospices, they think of death not in a very sad and desperate way, but as a celebration of life.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @SQPowers04

Related Stories:

Northwestern ASG Senate distributes $5,000 to new student orgs

Podculture: Northwestern University’s knitting club creates for a cause

Northwestern chess club open to all skill levels, emphasizes community
More to Discover
More in Campus
Prior to receiving the grant, Yin had conducted a variety of disability-focused research in Maine, Virginia and Kentucky.
SESP economist Michelle Yin receives $2.98 million grant for disability research
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize for his applications in solid mechanics.
Northwestern Prof. Yonggang Huang receives 2024 Rodney Hill Prize
Some ‘Cats agree that setting specific New Year’s resolutions sets the bar too high.
Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways
Students say the cold climate is one source of anxiety, but many are excited to arrive next fall and get involved on campus.
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
The Technological Institute. Northwestern Prof. Mark Hersam co-led the research that created a transistor capable of associative learning.
Northwestern researchers help develop new brain-like transistor
NU characterized an ad campaign against NU President Michael Schill as pushing “false narratives” in a Wednesday statement.
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in