Northwestern Prof. Yonggang Huang receives 2024 Rodney Hill Prize

McCormick+Prof.+Yonggang+Huang+was+awarded+the+2024+Rodney+Hill+Prize+for+his+applications+in+solid+mechanics.
Daily file photo by Laura Simmons
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize for his applications in solid mechanics.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
January 3, 2024

McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize, an international award for outstanding contributions in solid mechanics research, the University announced Dec. 20.

Huang serves as the Achenbach Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Materials Science and Engineering at NU. He was recognized for his research, including on deterministic 3D assembly and fractal mechanics for stretchable electronics. 

Once every four years, a committee of international experts selects and awards $25,000 to a single scientist for their research in solid mechanics. The prize will be presented in August at the International Congress of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics in Daegu, South Korea. 

“The award of the Hill Prize is a singular and unexpected honor,” Huang said in the release. “I thank IUTAM for selecting me and Elsevier for its support.”

Huang’s work has also helped pave the way for new discoveries in materials science, electronics, energy storage, biomedical engineering and manufacturing, according to the release.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Jerrwu

