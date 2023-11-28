Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
21° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Reel Thoughts: ‘Wish’ lacks Disney’s magical spark
November 28, 2023
O’Grady: The sad truth about ‘Die Hard’ — it’s not a Christmas Movie
November 28, 2023
Evanston businesses talk shopping local on Small Business Saturday
November 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
7527 Views
NU not aware of injuries after shots fired reported on Chicago campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • November 27, 2023
2
1597 Views
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Lily Carey, City Editor • November 22, 2023
3
692 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 45, Illinois 43
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • November 25, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston businesses talk shopping local on Small Business Saturday

A+chalkboard+sign+that+says+Small+Business+Saturday%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9Cgiveaways%2C%E2%80%9D+%E2%80%9Cdonate%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9Csocks%E2%80%9D+in+smaller+letters+below.
Beatrice Villaflor/The Daily Northwestern
Local businesses participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday included Booked, Evanston Stitchworks and Ten Thousand Villages.
Beatrice Villaflor, Holiday Guide Editor
November 28, 2023

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday aims to increase economic activity a little closer to home. Small businesses nationwide — including some in Evanston — held sales and promotional giveaways to encourage shopping local this holiday season. 

Evanston resident Abby Dan (Weinberg ‘05), co-owner of Booked, a store that specializes in children’s literature, said Small Business Saturday is the most important day of the year for her business –– besides Independent Bookstore Day. This is Dan’s first Small Business Saturday. 

“It has been great — the community has really come out and supported us,” she said. “Main-Dempster Mile did an incredible job of getting people down here from downtown Evanston.”

Various businesses in downtown Evanston, the Main-Dempster Mile and Central Street participated in the festivities. Started in 2010, the event intends to boost small businesses’ sales. 

Dan said Booked had both first time visitors and regulars participate in gift giveaways where they received stickers, pens and tote bags.

Chicago resident Eli Malthouse said the uniqueness of local stores’ inventory sets them apart from big-box retailers. For example, Evanston Stitchworks  — where Malthouse is a part-time employee — stocks yarn locally dyed in Skokie and Rogers Park.

“We curate a lot of independent fabric and yarn designers, and we also carry a lot of locally dyed yarn,” he said. “By shopping here, you kind of also get to support different fiber artists from around the Chicagoland area.”

The store, located at 906 Sherman Ave., also offers classes in fiber arts like crocheting, sewing and embroidery. 

Malthouse said these workshops function as “a community space for people to come together and create textile arts,” especially since several fabric stores have closed in recent years.

While many stores saw high engagement from the community on Small Business Saturday, Co-Manager of Ten Thousand Villages Cheryl Nester-Detweiler emphasized the importance of consistent support year-round.

“While we’ve been in Evanston for over 25 years, (COVID-19) has been challenging to us,” she said. “So we always appreciate people making the extra moment to come here and not to shop Amazon.”

Ten Thousand Villages is a fair trade store located at 915 Chicago Ave. that partners with artisans worldwide to sell sustainably-sourced and handcrafted products. Wares are labeled with their country of origin and occasionally the craftsperson’s name, with most pieces being made of recycled or upcycled materials. 

Nester-Detweiler said shopping online or at a bigger retailer means it’s difficult to know where your gifts come from and who your purchases are supporting. 

“Knowing that you’re supporting an artisan and making a difference — to me, that is very different than just buying a gift and you have no idea who makes it,” Nester-Detweiler said.

In order to keep local businesses open, she said, it’s critical to patronize them.

Dan echoed the sentiment.

“It’s use it or lose it. If people aren’t shopping here, then we don’t exist,” Dan said. “Reminding people to shop small helps us keep existing throughout the rest of the year so that we’re here.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @beatricedvilla

Related Stories:

Evanston small businesses adapt to plastic bag ban as new compliance date approaches

Evanston Gift Card creates new way to support small businesses

Minority- and woman-owned small businesses to visit in Evanston
More to Discover
More in 2023 Holiday Guide
An illustration with ‘2027’ written in purple text with fall leaves behind on a yellow background.
Freshmen reflect on their first Fall Quarter at Northwestern
An illustration of Laufey, Norah Jones and Sabrina Carpenter on a dark green background with presents and mistletoe in the background.
Liner Notes: New holiday EPs by Laufey, Sabrina Carpenter are merry and bright
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in