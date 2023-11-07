Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session

Community+members+receive+information+about+theft+prevention+in+Norris+Tuesday.
Calvin Lemley/The Daily Northwestern
Community members receive information about theft prevention in Norris Tuesday.
Calvin Lemley, Reporter
November 7, 2023

After the Northwestern Department of Safety and Security announced it had received numerous reports of stolen bikes and scooters at the Chicago and Evanston campuses in an email last Friday, University Police hosted a bicycle and scooters theft prevention session on Tuesday at Norris University Center.

Community members gathered around a resource table where they received information and resources about how to keep their vehicles safe. McCormick senior Adam Chen said he learned valuable tips at the event.

“It’s more secure if you lock the bike by the bottom wheels,” Chen said.

Due to bike and scooter theft upticks over the past several weeks, the UP encouraged students, faculty and staff to use rigid locks instead of typical cable locks. They also provided a free bike lock and helmet to students who registered their vehicle at the theft prevention session.

McCormick sophomore Andre Chen said the event was an important educational opportunity, especially given the surge in bike thefts.

“The helmets are also a really cool addition because I want to be extra safe,” Andre Chen said.

Those who want to recover stolen property can see recently recovered bikes and bicycles through the UP’s Found Property webpage.

Campus Safety Ambassador Manager Danny Ha said he wants students and staff to be vigilant about locking up their bikes.

“(They should) really invest the time to make sure they are getting a quality lock that will really aid in preventing thefts and making sure their items are secure,” Ha said.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @callemley

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
