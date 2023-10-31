Dayglow, Justine Skye to headline A&O’s Blowout

Indie artist Dayglow will headline A&O Productions’ Blowout this Friday with R&B singer Justine Skye opening the event, A&O Productions announced Tuesday.

Dayglow, the indie-pop project from Texas-native Sloan Struble, is known for his debut single “Can I Call You Tonight?” The artist has released two albums ― “Fuzzybrain” in 2020 and “Harmony House” in 2021.

In 2022, Struble released his latest single, “Then It All Goes Away.”

R&B artist Justine Skye is a Brooklyn native known for songs like “What A Lie,” which she debuted in 2022. Her 2014 single “Collide” in collaboration with rapper Tyga gained popularity this year and was the number one song on TikTok at the beginning of 2023. Following the viral success of the collaboration Skye released a solo version of the song in January in her 2023 album, “Darkside.”

Blowout, which has hosted artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert and Aminé in the past, will take place at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 8 p.m. on November 3. Tickets and transportation to and from Welsh-Ryan Arena will be free for NU students.

Tickets will become available at 4pm on the Norris Box Office website.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @emilymlichty

