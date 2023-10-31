Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
36° Evanston, IL
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
Latest Stories
Dayglow, Justine Skye to headline A&O’s Blowout
October 31, 2023
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
October 31, 2023
YWCA announces Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Williams as 2023 YWomen honorees
October 30, 2023
Trending Stories
1
15729 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern facultyOctober 27, 2023
2
3119 Views
Imitated front pages of The Daily Northwestern circulated across NU’s campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • October 26, 2023
3
2352 Views
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
Joanna Hou, Senior Staffer • October 26, 2023
Dayglow+and+Justine+Skye+are+set+to+take+the+stage+at+Welsh-Ryan+Arena+for+A%26O+Productions%E2%80%99+annual+Blowout+concert+Friday.
Daily file photo by Jonah Elkowitz
Dayglow and Justine Skye are set to take the stage at Welsh-Ryan Arena for A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert Friday.
Emily Lichty, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
October 31, 2023

Indie artist Dayglow will headline A&O Productions’ Blowout this Friday with R&B singer Justine Skye opening the event, A&O Productions announced Tuesday. 

Dayglow, the indie-pop project from Texas-native Sloan Struble, is known for his debut single “Can I Call You Tonight?” The artist has released two albums ― “Fuzzybrain” in 2020 and “Harmony House” in 2021. 

In 2022, Struble released his latest single, “Then It All Goes Away.” 

R&B artist Justine Skye is a Brooklyn native known for songs like “What A Lie,” which she debuted in 2022. Her 2014 single “Collide” in collaboration with rapper Tyga gained popularity this year and was the number one song on TikTok at the beginning of 2023. Following the viral success of the collaboration Skye released a solo version of the song in January in her 2023 album, “Darkside.”

Blowout, which has hosted artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert and Aminé in the past, will take place at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 8 p.m. on November 3. Tickets and transportation to and from Welsh-Ryan Arena will be free for NU students. 

Tickets will become available at 4pm on the Norris Box Office website.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @emilymlichty 

More in Top Stories
Residents held opposing signs in the Evanston City Council chambers as the body discussed Northwestern’s Rebuild Ryan Field project on Oct. 30.
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
Headshots of Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Wilson. The pair are being honored for their leadership in female advancement and racial justice in Evanston and beyond.
YWCA announces Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Williams as 2023 YWomen honorees
Natalie Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan, were visiting family in Israel when Hamas attacked Israel in early October.
Evanston teenager held hostage by Hamas has returned to Chicago area, Israeli Consulate says
Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson said he wants to strike a “middle ground” as he addresses contentious issues like the Ryan Field rebuild.
Q&A: Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson talks Ryan Field, priorities
Lapse makes users wait one to three hours for photos to “develop” in the “darkroom.”
Lapse or BeReal? NU students share thoughts on photo-sharing apps
Vannutelli spoke as part of the Institute for Policy Research’s Fay Lomax Cook fall colloquium series.
Economics Prof. Silvia Vannutelli discusses the politician-to-lobbyist pipeline at IPR Colloquium
The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
