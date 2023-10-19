Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
53° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘The rattiest block’: Downtown Evanston experiences post-pandemic rat frenzy
October 20, 2023
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern dominates in 3-0 victory over Minnesota
October 19, 2023
MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow intersects history with public dialogue in Northwestern, Chicago Humanities Festival talks
October 19, 2023
Trending Stories
1
8622 Views
By the Numbers: 7 of Illinois’s most prominent universities compared
Danny O’Grady, Design Editor • October 17, 2023
2
5150 Views
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
October 16, 2023
3
2737 Views
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Yanyan Li, Reporter • October 15, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow intersects history with public dialogue in Northwestern, Chicago Humanities Festival talks

Rachel+Maddow+spoke+with+American+studies+Prof.+Kathleen+Belew+at+the+Chicago+Humanities+Festival.
Isaiah Tatum/The Daily Northwestern
Rachel Maddow spoke with American studies Prof. Kathleen Belew at the Chicago Humanities Festival.
Isaiah Tatum, Reporter
October 19, 2023

Political commentator and author Rachel Maddow discussed historical fascism at Northwestern and the Chicago Humanities Festival Thursday. The talks centered around historic examples of figures protecting democracy from fascist ideologies portrayed in her new book, “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism.” 

Maddow currently hosts “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which airs on MSNBC. She has also authored four books. The most recent, “Prequel,” was released Tuesday.

Maddow headlined a small, closed event in Harris Hall in front of history faculty and graduate students. Alongside a panel of select NU history professors, the television host led a dialogue about the stories presented in “Prequel” and the intersections between history and public dialogue. 

American studies Prof. Kathleen Belew joined Maddow as a panelist at the University event.

“‘Prequel’ shows us that anti-fascist — that is to say, anti-Nazi — organizing has been part of mainstream American politics for a long, long time, and has fundamentally worked to support institutions, free elections and democracy,” Belew said. 

Maddow discussed her position as a non-historian author and the importance of engaging in conversations about history regardless of profession.

She said history plays an integral role in her work.

“I often turn to history just to make sense of things myself,” Maddow said.

Maddow said her inspiration for the book was wanting to expand on discussions of insurrectionist attempts that were featured in her 2022 podcast series, “Ultra.” She described a desire to tell a story that exhibits the “ordinariness of heroes.” 

Later in the day, Maddow and Belew engaged in a one-on-one conversation at the Chicago Humanities Festival. Over  1,000 people attended the sold out event at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Maddow spoke of the importance of telling stories that otherwise wouldn’t be told. She said that characters of “Prequel” could serve as an example of modern-day anti-fascist action.

“In the future, somebody will do a book or whatever future version is of a podcast, about our time,” Maddow said. “About our sort of turn on the chore wheel when this came around for us as Americans who are called upon to save democracy.” 

Attendee Lee Ann Searight said she went to the talk because she thought both the book and the Maddow-Belew discussion were very necessary. 

“My husband and I usually watch Rachel Maddow,” Searight said. ”We thought it is probably relevant to the time we’re in.” 

Email: [email protected] 

 

Related Stories:

Chicago Humanities Festival hosts annual Evanston Day

Actor Bob Odenkirk discusses his new children’s book at NU for Chicago Humanities Festival

Writer Sandra Cisneros discusses new book for Chicago Humanities Festival
More to Discover
More in Campus
This program has been in the works for three years.
School of Communications, Weinberg and Medill faculty join forces to launch new graduate program
A building stands tall with the words “McCormick Journalism Center” mounted on the front in gold lettering.
Medill welcomes journalist fleeing Cameroon Hasman Mana to faculty
“Shine Like a Lake” explores vulnerability within a lost-to-found story arc
“Shine Like a Lake” explores vulnerability within a lost-to-found story arc
Michelle Zauner discussed writing about grief and love in her One Book Keynote presentation Wednesday night.
Michelle Zauner talks grief, love at One Book Keynote
NU-Q Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub expressed doubt in a Monday WBUR interview that the militant group Hamas had killed civilians in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Northwestern condemns Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub comments on Hamas
Annie May Swift Hall, home to NUs radio, television and film program. Student organization CoPilot provides students with real-world screenwriting experience.
‘A writing space for all:’ New NU screenwriting club CoPilot strives for inclusivity
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in