Chicago Humanities Festival brings speakers, thousands of attendees to NU

The Chicago Humanities Festival hosted its annual Evanston Day on Saturday, featuring speakers ranging from Illinois First Lady M.K. Pritzker to comedian Sarah Cooper. About 3,500 people bought tickets for the symposiums, featuring artistic talent, thought-provoking conversations and musical performances, according to Chicago Humanities publicity manager Stephanie Storey.

Michael Green, co-creative director of the Chicago Humanities Festival, said the event’s goal is to promote a wide range of topics and perspectives.

“We want to make sure that we offer a range of opportunities to hear different speakers and different perspectives and make it really multifocal and inclusive,” Green said. “(Evanston Day) encapsulates the breadth of programming that this Chicago Humanities Festival does.”

Chicago Humanities partnered with Northwestern’s Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to host Saturday’s events.

Green said themes of climate change and artificial intelligence’s impact on society through a humanities lens tied many of the speakers together.

Read The Daily’s coverage of the 2023 Evanston Day below:

— Walter Isaacson on Elon Musk, moderated by David Axelrod

— Sandra Cisernos on her new book “Woman Without Shame,” moderated by Daisy Hernández

— Bob Odenkirk and his children, Nate and Erin, on storytelling, comedy and family, moderated by Peter Sagal

— Bret Baier on George Washington and the Constitution, moderated by Paris Schutz

— Yascha Mounk, Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott on free speech, moderated by Caitlin Flanagan