Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
52° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘We can win this battle:’ Evanston residents, politicians rally for abortion rights
October 16, 2023
Captured: Evanston’s 2023 Pro-Choice Rally and March
October 16, 2023
Chicago Humanities Festival brings speakers, thousands of attendees to NU
October 16, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3506 Views
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • October 13, 2023
2
2136 Views
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
Joyce Li, Development and Recruitment Editor • October 13, 2023
3
2119 Views
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • October 12, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Chicago Humanities Festival brings speakers, thousands of attendees to NU

The+event+series+featured+speakers+ranging+from+Illinois+First+Lady+M.K.+Pritzker+to+comedian+Sarah+Cooper.
Jacob Wendler/Daily Senior Staffer
The event series featured speakers ranging from Illinois First Lady M.K. Pritzker to comedian Sarah Cooper.
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
October 16, 2023

The Chicago Humanities Festival hosted its annual Evanston Day on Saturday, featuring speakers ranging from Illinois First Lady M.K. Pritzker to comedian Sarah Cooper. About 3,500 people bought tickets for the symposiums, featuring artistic talent, thought-provoking conversations and musical performances, according to Chicago Humanities publicity manager Stephanie Storey.

Michael Green, co-creative director of the Chicago Humanities Festival, said the event’s goal is to promote a wide range of topics and perspectives. 

“We want to make sure that we offer a range of opportunities to hear different speakers and different perspectives and make it really multifocal and inclusive,” Green said. “(Evanston Day) encapsulates the breadth of programming that this Chicago Humanities Festival does.”

Chicago Humanities partnered with Northwestern’s Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to host Saturday’s events. 

Green said themes of climate change and artificial intelligence’s impact on society through a humanities lens tied many of the speakers together. 

Read The Daily’s coverage of the 2023 Evanston Day below:

Walter Isaacson on Elon Musk, moderated by David Axelrod

Sandra Cisernos on her new book “Woman Without Shame,” moderated by Daisy Hernández

Bob Odenkirk and his children, Nate and Erin, on storytelling, comedy and family, moderated by Peter Sagal

Bret Baier on George Washington and the Constitution, moderated by Paris Schutz

Yascha Mounk, Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott on free speech, moderated by Caitlin Flanagan
More to Discover
More in Campus
The Odenkirks sign copies of their poetry book, “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes,” for attendees after the talk.
Actor Bob Odenkirk discusses his new children’s book at NU for Chicago Humanities Festival
The dialogue was moderated by Caitlin Flanagan (second to right), a staff writer at The Atlantic.
Greg Lukianoff, Yascha Mounk and Rikki Schlott weigh in on free speech at Chicago Humanities Festival
Fox News host Bret Baier poses with his new book, “To Rescue the Constitution,” after speaking at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall on Saturday.
Fox News’ Bret Baier promotes new book, discusses Saudi-Israeli relations at NU
Writer Sandra Cisneros reads her latest poems for an audience of about 300 at her speaker event with the Chicago Humanities Festival and NU.
Writer Sandra Cisneros discusses new book for Chicago Humanities Festival
The talk was moderated by political strategist and commentator David Axelrod.
Walter Isaacson and David Axelrod discuss Elon Musk, AI at NU for Chicago Humanities Festival’s Evanston Day
The dandiya sticks are traditionally bamboo, and the upbeat dance represents a battle.
Northwestern South Asian Students Alliance’s annual Garba kicks off Navaratri on a bright note
More in Latest Stories
Captured: Northwestern women’s soccer draws 2-2 with Penn State
Captured: Northwestern women’s soccer draws 2-2 with Penn State
Captured: No. 2 Northwestern Secures 5-0 Win Over Ohio University
Captured: No. 2 Northwestern Secures 5-0 Win Over Ohio University
The former storefront of Terra & Vine on Maple Avenue. Egg Harbor cafe will take over the Italian restaurant’s old location, serving various breakfast foods.
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Senior midfielder Lauren Wadas dribbles the ball. Wadas scored one of No. 1 Northwestern’s five goals Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern posts fifth consecutive shutout, defeats Ohio 5-0 on Senior Day
Northwestern huddles together. The No. 12 Wildcats surrendered two goals in the second half in their first defeat of the season Friday against Penn State.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern suffers first defeat of season, falls to Penn State 2-1
Senior forward Ella Hase dribbles the ball. Hase notched a brace in Northwestern’s 2-2 draw against No. 4 Penn State Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Hase bags a brace, Northwestern draws No. 4 Penn State 2-2
More in Top Stories
Alice George’s collection “Speculative Architecture,” based on David Rubman’s wooden towers, covers the walls of the Noyes Upstairs Gallery.
‘Charcoal | Tower | Lightness’: Three Evanston artists unveil new exhibit
The voting process collected 6,565 votes, which is approximately 8.5% of Evanston’s population.
Seven projects will receive funding following Evanston’s Participatory Budgeting voting
Renée Rapp performed at the Aragon Ballroom on Oct. 11 for the Chicago stop of her “Snow Hard Feelings” tour.
Reneé Rapp has a right to be obsessed with herself… but her fans don’t
Jura Avizienis’ shop on the fifth floor of 1800 Maple Self Park Garage. She sells everything from old sweaters to cassette tapes.
Vintage Garage ends season with holiday sale
Judith (left) and Natalie (right) Raanan. The mother and daughter have been taken hostage by Hamas militants, family members confirmed Friday.
Vigil honors Evanston residents taken hostage in Israel as community copes with ongoing violence
Schill said in a Friday message that while he doesn’t intend to issue University statements on most political or social issues, NU’s response is still guided by a set of core values.
Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in