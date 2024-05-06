Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
May 6, 2024
Lacrosse: Scane, Amonte Hiller garner Big Ten individual honors
May 6, 2024
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16737 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
5030 Views
BREAKING: Seven members of Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate step down
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 1, 2024
3
4782 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob Wendler May 1, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacrosse: Scane, Amonte Hiller garner Big Ten individual honors

Graduate+student+attacker+Izzy+Scane+and+coach+Kelly+Amonte+Hiller+talk+mid-game+against+Penn+State.+Scane+and+Amonte+Hiller+both+took+home+individual+honors+Monday.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller talk mid-game against Penn State. Scane and Amonte Hiller both took home individual honors Monday.
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor
May 6, 2024

Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane was named Big Ten Attacker of the Year, and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller received Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, the conference announced Monday. This marks Scane’s third Attacker of the Year award and Amonte Hiller’s fourth Coach of the Year nod.

Scane ranks fifth in the NCAA with 70 goals, and she scored six points in the Big Ten Tournament title game to help the Wildcats (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) win their second consecutive conference championship. She is tied for the most goals scored in an individual career with former Duke and Boston College attacker Charlotte North (358).

The sixth-year phenom was a unanimous selection for the honor.

After NU dropped its second conference game at Penn State, Amonte Hiller helped guide the ‘Cats to four consecutive victories to close out league play. She led NU to its fourth Big Ten Tournament crown in the past five seasons Saturday night.

Amonte Hiller’s squad awaits the result of Friday’s NCAA Tournament first round matchup between Stanford and Denver to find out its opponent in Sunday’s second round clash at Martin Stadium. The Lake Show has advanced to five consecutive quarterfinals and will look to get one step closer to national title No. 9 this weekend.

Lacrosse: Northwestern earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern captures second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title against No. 15 Penn State

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern grinds out 13-12 Big Ten semifinal victory over No. 12 Johns Hopkins
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Northwestern received the NCAA Tournaments No. 1 seed Sunday night. The Wildcats won the Big Ten Tournament title Saturday to clinch an automatic qualifier.
Lacrosse: Northwestern earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane attempts a flying effort toward cage against Penn State Saturday. Scane scored five goals to help Northwestern win its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern captures second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title against No. 15 Penn State
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor attacks the goal against No. 12 Johns Hopkins Thursday. Taylor scored five goals to help guide her team to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern grinds out 13-12 Big Ten semifinal victory over No. 12 Johns Hopkins
Junior midfielder Samantha Smith looks to jumpstart an attack. Smith has pulled down a team-high 86 draw controls this season.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern and No. 12 Johns Hopkins set for Big Ten Tournament semifinal showdown
Graduate student defender Jane Hansen accelerates through the midfield in an early March matchup against Denver. Hansen tallied 26 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers in 15 regular season games.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s Jane Hansen helps fortify stout defensive unit ahead of postseason play
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor gears up for No. 1 Northwestern’s late-March game against Rutgers. Seven Wildcats earned spots on All-Big Ten teams Wednesday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern earns seven All-Big Ten honors
More in Latest Stories
Two students hold signs with priority numbers on them.
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
The cast of “The Great Sea Serpent” portrays sea creatures using puppets and physical movement.
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
Katie Risseeuw shows and explains an exhibit item to three people.
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
Co-producers of the Pinoy Show described the show as the culmination of their experiences in Kaibigan.
Kaibigan hosts attendance record-breaking Pinoy Show 2024, raises over $1,000 for Project People
A collage of two pictures. In the top photo, the Northwestern lacrosse team hoists a trophy. In the bottom picture, members of the Northwestern softball team spray sparkling water.
Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend
Ashley Liao spoke on her experiences in the acting industry Sunday evening.
‘Hunger Games’ actress Ashley Liao discusses Asian American representation in acting industry
More in Sports
Graduate student Britnay Lau and senior Maria Shusharina celebrate after winning a point. They won their match on Friday 6-4.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in nail-biter NCAA tournament first round matchup
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson celebrates hitting a triple. Markinson had three hits in Northwesterns three losses to Iowa this weekend
Baseball: Iowa hands Northwestern third consecutive series sweep
Freshman utility player Isabel Cunnea celebrates after Northwestern clinched the Big Ten regular season title Sunday.
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern wins series against Indiana, clinches Big Ten regular season title
Tennis player Gleb Blekher holds out his tennis racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern falls to Santa Clara in UTR Sports NIT Championship quarterfinal
Freshman pitcher Griffin Mills tries to score on a grounder by junior left fielder Drewbie Pinkston.
Baseball: Northwestern drops second loss to UIC
Members of Northwestern women’s tennis celebrate having their name called in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships selection show. The team is set to face Arizona State in the opening round.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern holds selection show watch party to celebrate NCAA tournament return
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in