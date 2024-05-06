Lacrosse: Scane, Amonte Hiller garner Big Ten individual honors

Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane was named Big Ten Attacker of the Year, and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller received Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, the conference announced Monday. This marks Scane’s third Attacker of the Year award and Amonte Hiller’s fourth Coach of the Year nod.

Scane ranks fifth in the NCAA with 70 goals, and she scored six points in the Big Ten Tournament title game to help the Wildcats (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) win their second consecutive conference championship. She is tied for the most goals scored in an individual career with former Duke and Boston College attacker Charlotte North (358).

The sixth-year phenom was a unanimous selection for the honor.

After NU dropped its second conference game at Penn State, Amonte Hiller helped guide the ‘Cats to four consecutive victories to close out league play. She led NU to its fourth Big Ten Tournament crown in the past five seasons Saturday night.

Amonte Hiller’s squad awaits the result of Friday’s NCAA Tournament first round matchup between Stanford and Denver to find out its opponent in Sunday’s second round clash at Martin Stadium. The Lake Show has advanced to five consecutive quarterfinals and will look to get one step closer to national title No. 9 this weekend.

