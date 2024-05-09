Subscribe
Northwestern’s Taylor, Scane named Tewaaraton Finalists

Northwestern+attackers+Izzy+Scane+and+Madison+Taylor+were+named+Tewaaraton+Finalists+Thursday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Northwestern attackers Izzy Scane and Madison Taylor were named Tewaaraton Finalists Thursday.
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor
May 9, 2024

Northwestern will have two athletes represented at the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony, as sophomore attacker Madison Taylor and graduate student attacker Izzy Scane were both named Tewaaraton Finalists Thursday.

This marks Scane’s third finalist nod, and Taylor is the first sophomore to have been named a finalist since 2014.

After winning the Tewaaraton Award in 2023, Scane has scored 70 goals and piled on 17 assists this season. She is one goal away from breaking Charlotte North’s NCAA career goals record.

Taylor has tallied a team-high 93 points in 2024, scoring 66 goals and dishing out 27 assists. The Wantagh, New York, native has scored at least four points in 15 consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 16.

Both Scane and Taylor will be back in action Sunday as the Wildcats will take on the winner of an NCAA Tournament first-round matchup between Denver and Stanford.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

