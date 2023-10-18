Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
62° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Michelle Zauner talks grief, love at One Book Keynote
October 18, 2023
Offset sets off the charts with ‘Set It Off’
October 18, 2023
Petition calls to cancel tardiness rollover policy at ETHS
October 18, 2023
Trending Stories
1
4014 Views
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
October 16, 2023
2
2202 Views
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Yanyan Li, Reporter • October 15, 2023
3
1140 Views
Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech
Jacob Wendler and Saul Pink October 13, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Petition calls to cancel tardiness rollover policy at ETHS

Evanston+Township+High+School%2C+a+brick+building%2C+with+flowers+in+front.
Daily file photo by Onyekaorise Chigbogwu
According to several students and parents, the dissatisfaction with the tardiness policy has been a persistent issue.
Megija Medne, Assistant City Editor
October 18, 2023

A recent petition started by Evanston Township High School student Lyana Hyman calls for an end to the tardiness rollover policy at ETHS – which mandates tardies carry over from year to year. Posted to change.org on Sept. 16, the petition has already secured about 1,236 signatures out of the set goal of 1,500 signatures, as of Wednesday night.

Under the petition, Hyman wrote that the policy “has had a profound negative impact on students like myself who have struggled with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.” 

According to the ETHS Pilot Handbook, students have 10-minute passing time between blocks on Orange and Blue Days (Tuesdays to Fridays) and 5 minutes on Mondays. A regular bell calls students in the class a minute before the start of the next block. 

A tardiness bell then follows. Students who come after are marked Tardy by a teacher. An accumulation of more than 10 tardies puts students on Tardy Probation. Those students aren’t “allowed to attend or participate in any school-sponsored activity” such as proms, clubs, plays, sports games and practices and non-academic field trips. 

Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 on Tardy Probation are also placed on restricted lunch — a supervised lunch with a staff member — and are prohibited from leaving the school building during lunchtime. 

“I am somebody who has been often late to school due to a lot of family issues and things going on in my life,” said Natalya Guiden, a junior at ETHS. “And having tardies stack up and be used against me later, when attending homecoming, or wanting to go outside for lunch — not being allowed to do that has really affected my daily school life.”

According to several students and parents, dissatisfaction with the tardiness policy has been a persistent issue. 

Kristen Scotti, a parent of an ETHS senior, said a group of parents brought up the issue to ETHS School Board last year. 

Scotti said the issue came up last year prior to homecoming, as many students were told they could not attend because they had accumulated too many tardies. However, Scotti said the reasons students received their tardies were largely due to circumstances out of their control, including physical disabilities. 

The policy, however, remained. Still, Scotti said she feels that there are better ways to address tardiness. Tracking attendance is important, but so is addressing the underlying issues that lead to tardiness, she said. 

She said there are many reasons that might lead to student’s late arrival to the classroom: mental health issues, late school buses, lack of easily accessible gender-neutral bathrooms and lack of accommodations for students who might benefit from it. 

“A lot of the reasons that I’ve been late to school have been outside of my control or due to outside factors,” Guiden said. “Last year towards the end of the year, I was in a partial hospitalization program. And when I came back, I was late for most of the year afterward. I think I had 34 tardies when I started the year this year.”

Hyman wrote under the petition that she feels the policy “is robbing (her) of the full high school experience.” The punishment is too harsh, especially for students who already struggle with challenging situations, she wrote.

Takumi Iseda, a Director of Communications at ETHS, wrote in an email that ETHS delegates a team consisting of a counselor, dean, social worker and psychologist to each student to secure student wellbeing. 

“This includes working with students to help address the causes of chronic tardiness and the frequent opportunities to clear tardies before school, after school, during the school day and on weekends,” Iseda wrote. 

ETHS offers several opportunities for students to clear tardiness penalties including access to academic support such as AM Support, Academic Study Center and Wildkit Academy.

But Guiden said she feels these resources are often inaccessible. 

“The academic study center is a way to clear tardies, but it has a 40-student capacity limit so if you don’t make it there in time, then they turn you away,” said Guiden. “Wildkit Academy is only, I think, once a month so using that to clear tardies regularly isn’t an option.”

Email:  [email protected] 

Twitter: @_megija

Related Stories: 

ETHS disproportionately suspends Black students. That trend isn’t changing

Teachers at ETHS embrace ChatGPT

Students and parents advocate for change in ETHS attendance policy
More to Discover
More in City
An orange map of Evanston next to an icon of a house with an equal sign inside.
New Just Cause Ordinance hopes to ensure housing equitability for tenants
Mayor Daniel Biss, wearing a dark suit and blue tie, looks to the side.
City Council debates new funding sources for Evanston infrastructure projects
Train pulls into elevated station over street, overcast sky.
Slow Howard Station transfers frustrate riders ahead of renovation plans
Woman critically injured in accident on Central Street in Evanston
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
‘Sick to my stomach’: 5th Ward school is $25 million over budget, board to consider alternate plans
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center with light purple flowers at the bottom.
City Council discusses proposed 2024 budget, increased property tax levy
More in Education
A photo of Evanston Township High School on a partly cloudy day. The image is focused on a sign that reads ‘Evanston Township High School Established in 1883’ and is surrounded by dark green bushes.
District 202 board approves Capital Improvement Program, discusses diversity and equity in staff and multilingual students
Parents specified they did not oppose the construction of the 5th Ward school, but instead supported initial plans for the TWI program to be relocated to this school.
Bessie Rhodes parents demand preservation of K-8 magnet program in letter
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
Evanston City-School Liaison Committee discusses violence prevention, wraparound services for students
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
District 65 board approves 2024 final budget amid ongoing fiscal issues
Twelve people sit in a large room at tables facing inward at each other in a rectangular formation. There is a projector screen on the back wall, with a presentation slide.
District 202 Board discussions on goals reflect district’s “abnormal” support for social justice
illustration of a ChatGPT interface
Teachers at ETHS embrace ChatGPT
More in Latest Stories
NU-Q Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub expressed doubt in a Monday WBUR interview that the militant group Hamas had killed civilians in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Northwestern condemns Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub comments on Hamas
Annie May Swift Hall, home to NUs radio, television and film program. Student organization CoPilot provides students with real-world screenwriting experience.
‘A writing space for all:’ New NU screenwriting club CoPilot strives for inclusivity
Northwestern prepares for a penalty corner. The Wildcats converted four of their 10 penalty corners against Ohio on Sunday.
Field Hockey: What to Watch For: No. 1 Northwestern prepares for pair of weekend matches with massive Big Ten implications
Junior midfielder Colin McCamy dribbles downfield against Green Bay. McCamy has tallied two goals and four assists this season.
Men’s Soccer: What to Watch For: No. 21 Northwestern looks to reclaim sole possession of first place in Big Ten standings against No. 20 Michigan State
Alix Earle and Madeline Argy have both released their podcasts for Alex Coopers new Unwell Network on Spotify
Alex Cooper’s The Unwell Network is anything but
McFaul delivered an address on U.S. relations with China and Russia at Cahn Auditorium Tuesday night.
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul gives 34th Leopold Lecture on international relations
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in