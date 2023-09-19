Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday

Bob Pottinger, co-owner of Al’s Deli on Noyes Street, passed away on Sept. 16 after struggling with a medical emergency.

Pottinger developed sepsis after suffering a clogged artery. After his infection passed, Pottinger remained hospitalized, awaiting an operation to unblock his artery.

When community members heard about Pottinger’s emergency, many came together to support Al’s Deli through their GoFundMe page, Amis de Al’s Deli, which originally began in August 2020 to support the deli during COVID-19. The page saw a rise in donations and an outpouring of support for Pottinger’s recovery earlier this month.

Pottinger’s passing was posted on this GoFundMe page.

“He was cooking and making the most delicious food right up until three weeks ago, in spite of severe challenges caused by a bout of childhood polio,” the update on the GoFundMe page stated. “We should take a lesson from the way he lived his life.”

The update stated that his brother, John Pottinger, hopes to keep the deli open, though he closed the GoFundMe page Saturday. The establishment is now seeking an “angel investor” who might wish to own a share in the deli.

The Fans of Al’s Deli Facebook page continues to post updates about the deli. The GoFundMe page urged supporters, fans and friends to keep the entire Pottinger family in their thoughts.

