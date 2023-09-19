Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
64° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
September 19, 2023
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
September 19, 2023
Reprise Roasters opens in Main Library’s Cafe Bergson
September 19, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1001 Views
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 16, 2023
2
864 Views
Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 15, 2023
3
450 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya BhardwajJuly 8, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday

Als+Deli.+Bob+Pottinger%2C+co-owner+of+the+beloved+Noyes+Street+establishment%2C+passed+away+Saturday+following+a+medical+emergency.
Joanna Hou/Daily Senior Staffer
Al’s Deli. Bob Pottinger, co-owner of the beloved Noyes Street establishment, passed away Saturday following a medical emergency.
Olivia Mofus, Assistant City Editor
September 19, 2023

Bob Pottinger, co-owner of Al’s Deli on Noyes Street, passed away on Sept. 16 after struggling with a medical emergency.

Pottinger developed sepsis after suffering a clogged artery. After his infection passed, Pottinger remained hospitalized, awaiting an operation to unblock his artery.

When community members heard about Pottinger’s emergency, many came together to support Al’s Deli through their GoFundMe page, Amis de Al’s Deli, which originally began in August 2020 to support the deli during COVID-19. The page saw a rise in donations and an outpouring of support for Pottinger’s recovery earlier this month. 

Pottinger’s passing was posted on this GoFundMe page.

“He was cooking and making the most delicious food right up until three weeks ago, in spite of severe challenges caused by a bout of childhood polio,” the update on the GoFundMe page stated. “We should take a lesson from the way he lived his life.”

The update stated that his brother, John Pottinger, hopes to keep the deli open, though he closed the GoFundMe page Saturday. The establishment is now seeking an “angel investor” who might wish to own a share in the deli. 

The Fans of Al’s Deli Facebook page continues to post updates about the deli. The GoFundMe page urged supporters, fans and friends to keep the entire Pottinger family in their thoughts. 

Email: [email protected] 

Related News:

Community rallies around Al’s Deli after co-owner’s health emergency

Al’s Deli: From American delicatessen to French-inspired mainstay
More to Discover
More in Business
John (left) and Bob Pottinger (right), co-owners of Al’s Deli at 914 Noyes St.
Community rallies around Al’s Deli after co-owner’s health emergency
While Philz isn’t as close to campus as some of the other places on this list, students make the walk over because of the spot’s coziness and welcoming staff.
Caffeinating in Evanston: The places you’ll love a latte
Green background with darker green paint swatches and sketches of a pile of money over each paint swatch.
Cook County to raise minimum wage this summer
A tan building with a red awning. A sign above reads “Dave’s Italian Kitchen.” To the left are brick buildings.
Long-standing Evanston eateries comprise a rich restaurant scene
Assortment of different pink and yellow colored liquor bottles chained and locked up with question marks hovering above them.
A former temperance town, Evanston gave alcohol a shot 50 years ago
two women sit in chairs in a bookstore
Booked’s new owners look to cultivate a welcoming environment
More in City
a red brick building alongside greenery
City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
The exterior of Ryan Field, a large tan stadium with words reading Ryan Field and several cars parked in front.
City-commissioned Ryan Field study finds that rebuild, concerts could generate $77.8 million for Evanston
Side of a building reading “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington”
Bomb threat causes Evanston Public Library, Robert Crown to evacuate for second time this week
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
Residents evacuate after bomb threat at Evanston Public Library Tuesday afternoon
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
City Council approves 20% wage increase for Evanston City Employees Union
If approved by City Council in time, the demolition of Ryan Field could begin as soon as December of this year, with completion slated for summer 2026.
Northwestern Ryan Field rebuild hearing draws crowd of Evanston residents
More in Latest Stories
Theaters in the Evanston and Chicago area make up a vibrant theater scene for audiences to enjoy.
A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago
Mitski explores an Americana-inspired sound with her seventh album, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.”
Mitski elevates production to the stratosphere with album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’
Digital Diaries Season 4 Episode 1: Freshman live their lessons, outside of the classroom
Digital Diaries Season 4 Episode 1: Freshman live their lessons, outside of the classroom
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in