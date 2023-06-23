News Quiz: Governor Pritzker’s commencement address, Northwestern post-graduation destinations, the Winnetka Music Festival

Results #1. Which popular television series did Gov. J.B. Pritzker use as a theme for his 2023 commencement speech? Parks and Recreation Parks and Recreation Friends Friends The Office The Office Never Have I Ever Never Have I Ever #2. Which university did All-Big 10 midfielder Rowan Lapi transfer to? Penn State Penn State Princeton University Princeton University Dartmouth College Dartmouth College UC Berkeley UC Berkeley #3. After McCormick, alumni of which Northwestern undergraduate school in the class of 2022 had the highest average starting salary of $83,680? Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences Bienen School of Music Bienen School of Music School of Education and Social Policy School of Education and Social Policy School of Communication School of Communication #4. Which award was NU Chemistry Prof. Mercouri Kanatzidis awarded? Wolf Prize Wolf Prize Castner Medal and Lecture Castner Medal and Lecture Alfredo di Braccio Award Alfredo di Braccio Award Royal Society of Chemistry Prize Royal Society of Chemistry Prize #5. Which of the following musicians and groups did not perform at the Winnetka Music Festival? Madison Cunningham Madison Cunningham The Wallflowers The Wallflowers Conan Gray Conan Gray Neal Francis Neal Francis Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Governor Pritzker’s Commencement Speech and the Winnetka Music Festival.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

Related Stories:

— Alumni Quiz: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?

— News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action

— History Quiz! How well do you know Evanston’s history?