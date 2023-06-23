News Quiz: Governor Pritzker’s commencement address, Northwestern post-graduation destinations, the Winnetka Music Festival
June 23, 2023
Results
#1. Which popular television series did Gov. J.B. Pritzker use as a theme for his 2023 commencement speech?
#2. Which university did All-Big 10 midfielder Rowan Lapi transfer to?
#3. After McCormick, alumni of which Northwestern undergraduate school in the class of 2022 had the highest average starting salary of $83,680?
#4. Which award was NU Chemistry Prof. Mercouri Kanatzidis awarded?
#5. Which of the following musicians and groups did not perform at the Winnetka Music Festival?
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Governor Pritzker’s Commencement Speech and the Winnetka Music Festival.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @dugar_jay
Related Stories:
— Alumni Quiz: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?
— News Quiz: Dillo Day, Evanston prohibition, City Council climate action