Lacrosse: Izzy Scane nominated for 2023 ESPY for Best College Athlete

Izzy Scane. The graduate attacker announced she would return to NU for her final year of college eligibility.

Lacrosse star Izzy Scane was nominated Wednesday for the 2023 ESPY for Best College Athlete in women’s sports.

Her nomination is the first at the ESPYs for a NU athlete since 2017. In another first, Scane became the first Best College Athlete nominee from NU. And if Scane wins the award, she will become the first NU athlete to ever win an award at the ESPYs.

It is yet another accolade for the graduate student attacker, who, in June, won the Tewaaraton Award for best player in collegiate lacrosse. Scane also recently won the Honda Sport Award for lacrosse. The recognition comes on the heels of a season in which Scane scored 99 goals and 134 points, leading the Wildcats to their first national title since 2012.

Scane’s prolific season comes after a bit of a bumpy road. She sustained a knee injury in 2021, causing her to miss the entire 2022 season.

The award will be announced on July 12 during the ESPY award show.

