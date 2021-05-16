Lacrosse: Izzy Scane breaks record, becomes NU’s leading single-season scorer in Sweet Sixteen

Junior attacker Izzy Scane prepares to shoot the ball. Scane was the lead scorer Sunday with eight goals and set a new single season scoring record for Northwestern.

Ever since her nine-goal performance in the season opener against Ohio State, junior attacker Izzy Scane has dominated offenses across the Big Ten. Now, she’s taken her skillset to the national stage — and she’s breaking records along the way.

On Sunday, Scane set a new Wildcats single-season record of 89 goals in the team’s 19-4 victory over Denver in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. She surpassed midfielder Shannon Smith, who held the previous record of 86 goals set in 2012.

“It’s awesome,” Scane said. “All the credit goes to (my coaches and teammates) and making me the player I am today. It’s pretty awesome to be up in the ranks of such amazing players in Northwestern’s history.”

Scane, who finished the game with eight goals and three assists, started slower than normal by scoring just three goals in the first half.

But during halftime, NU made adjustments to go on a 10-0 scoring run in the second half. Scoring five of the team’s goals in the final thirty minutes, Scane credited her teammates with her success, including sophomore attacker Erin Coykendall, who assisted on three of her scores.

“She’s amazing,” Scane said. “She can get the ball (to me) no matter where I’m at, and having a player like (her) on the field opens up so many opportunities. The credit goes to her to get the ball through six sticks into my pocket.”

Scane leads the country in goals, points and points per game and has earned national accolades such as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for her play. On Sunday, she brought out assists — another weapon out of her arsenal by setting up Coykendall, graduate student attacker Sammy Mueller and senior attacker Lauren Gilbert for goals.

She attributed the offense’s success Sunday to the team’s “amazing” chemistry. Coykendall agreed with the sentiment, calling Scane a great person to have on and off the field.

“The chemistry between (us) just shows on the field,” Coykendall said. “Izzy is unreal and you can always count on her to finish the passes you give her.”

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said Scane was a “force on the field” against a high pressure Denver defense and thought she played an instrumental role for the offensive unit, whether it was scoring goals or making plays for her teammates.

Recently named a Tewaaraton Award Finalist, Scane continues to exceed expectations and looks to help NU bring home its eighth national championship. She and NU will continue that quest next weekend in the Elite Eight against No. 7 Duke.

Following a conference-only schedule in the regular season, Scane is looking to put any skepticism of NU to rest and display the Cats’ dominance to lacrosse programs across the nation.

“(The country) should know we’re here to win and here to compete,” Scane said. “We’re excited to play new teams and see new players.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sswann301

Related Stories:

— Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern to face No. 15 Denver in NCAA second round

— Lacrosse: Junior attacker Izzy Scane named Tewaaraton Award Finalist

— Lacrosse: Northwestern receives No. 2 seed, first-round bye in NCAA Tournament

Comments