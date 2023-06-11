Angel Turner named District 65 Interim Superintendent

The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board appointed Angel Turner as interim superintendent in a special meeting on June 5.

Her tenure will begin July 1.

Turner, the current assistant superintendent, first joined District 65 in 2021 as director of literacy. She also served as a principal in Chicago Public Schools and director of school leadership for the Academy for Urban School Leadership.

Turner will assume the role of interim superintendent until the board finds a permanent replacement for current superintendent Devon Horton, who will become superintendent for the DeKalb County School District in Georgia.

The board intends to begin their search this summer, with the goal of naming a new superintendent by Thanksgiving break, according to board member Joey Hailpern.

