Georgia school district approves job offer to District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton

Superintendent Devon Horton, who has been with District 65 since December 2019, will leave the district after June 30.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton will depart Evanston to lead Georgia’s Dekalb County School District after the DeKalb County Board of Education approved his appointment as their new superintendent Wednesday morning.

The Atlanta-area school board named Horton as their finalist April 4. Following two weeks of public input, the board decided 6-1 in his favor.

In the statement, Horton said he will continue to serve District 65 through June 30 and a message from the Board of Education about next steps will come within the next day.

Over the past two weeks, Horton faced criticism regarding both a lawsuit accusing him of discriminating against white people and an alleged comment he made calling those who questioned his decision to prioritize marginalized students when returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic “white supremacists.”

Horton explained the lawsuit focused on events that happened before his time in District 65. He also admitted his comment was a mistake during a heated time, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In a Wednesday statement sent to District 65 community members, Horton said he feels mixed emotions about leaving the position he’s held since December 2019.

“I am deeply grateful to all those who entrusted me to lead this extraordinary district and with the education of the children of this community,” Horton said. “I know the future is bright for our lighthouse district with so many so deeply committed to the academic growth and emotional well-being of every child in this community.”

