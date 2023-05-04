Three Northwestern faculty members elected to the National Academy of Sciences

The arch. Each of the three NU faculty members elected to the National Academy of Sciences was recognized for “excellence and notable contributions to their field of science,” according to a University news release.

Three Northwestern faculty members — anthropology Prof. Emeritus Timothy Earle, chemistry department chair and Prof. Teri Odom and chemistry Prof. Richard Silverman — were elected to the National Academy of Sciences, according to a University news release Thursday.

They will join 120 new members and 23 new international members also elected to NAS this year. Each of the three was recognized for “excellence and notable contributions to their field of science,” according to the release.

Odom, also a materials science and engineering professor, has designed nanoscale materials that have been applied to nanomedicine, imaging and nanophotonics. She was awarded the 2020 Royal Society of Chemistry Centenary Prize and the 2020 American Chemical Society Award in Surface Science for her work in chemistry.

Earle, who served as anthropology department chair from 1995 to 2000, has researched topics on leadership, political economy and social inequality. As an economic anthropologist, he conducted archaeological research in Polynesia, Europe and South America. Earle also received honors like the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of American Archaeology and the 2020 Neubergh Prize in Archaeology from Gothenburg University.

Silverman, who is also the chemistry department’s Patrick G. Ryan/Aon Professor, has researched central nervous system disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. He invented Lyrica, a drug that treats epilepsy, fibromyalgia and neuropathic pain.

