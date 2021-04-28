Weinberg faculty elected to National Academy of Sciences in year with record number of women inductees

Three Weinberg profs. were elected to the National Academy of Sciences for their achievements in original research.

Three Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences professors were elected to the National Academy of Sciences, one of the highest professional honors a scientist can receive, according to a University release.

The Academy recognized psychology Prof. Dedre Gentner, anthropology Prof. Thomas McDade and chemistry Prof. Michael R. Wasielewski for their research, which ranges from language acquisition and artificial photosynthesis to the way social contexts impact biology and physical well-being.

“Gentner, McDade and Wasielewski are among 120 new members and 30 international members selected in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research,” the release stated.

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that began in 1863 after President Abraham Lincoln signed a congressional act.

The three professors will be inducted at the Academy’s annual meeting next year.

Alongside six other Northwestern faculty, McDade was also elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences last week, the release said.

This year also marked the largest number of women elected to the National Academy of Sciences in a single year, with 59 of the new members being women, according to a release from the Academy.

National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt said in the release that the record number of women inductees demonstrates a growing focus on diversity.

“The historic number of women elected this year reflects the critical contributions that they are making in many fields of science, as well as a concerted effort by our Academy to recognize those contributions and the essential value of increasing diversity in our ranks,” McNutt said. “I am pleased to welcome all of our new members, and I look forward to engaging with them in the work of the National Academies.”

