Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern rattles Rutgers 16-6 in road rout, avenges Big Ten Tournament loss

Graduate student attacker Hailey Rhatigan controls the ball in the offensive zone. Rhatigan scored five goals against Rutgers on Thursday.

No. 2 Northwestern’s last visit to Piscataway left a bitter taste in the team’s mouth. Exactly 11 months ago, Rutgers handed coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s crew a 13-5 loss in a rainy Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Now, both teams sit at opposite ends of the conference landscape — with Rutgers hoping to flip its fate, and NU seeking to storm full-speed ahead.

Amplified by an array of additive ammunition, the Wildcats (12-1, 4-0 Big Ten) gathered their garrison and geared up for a Garden State grudge match against the Scarlet Knights (4-7, 0-5 Big Ten) on Thursday. Despite a valiant defensive effort from Rutgers, NU’s offensive weapons proved too powerful in a dominant 16-6 road victory.

Scarlet Knight attacker Marin Hartshorn struck first in the contest’s opening minute, but soon after graduate student attacker Hailey Rhatigan pulled off her patented spin to score an off-balance equalizer for NU. From there, senior attacker Erin Coykendall and graduate student attacker Izzy Scane tallied consecutive goals, giving the Cats a 3-1 lead.

After Rutgers midfielder Ashley Moynahan hit a quick burst and halved the deficit with 3:52 remaining in the first frame, Scane launched a rocket to the top of the cage before freshman midfielder Madison Taylor converted a last-minute free-position shot. The combo settled the score at 5-2 after 15 minutes.

The “Scane Train” completed her routine hat trick nearly three minutes into the second period, working her magic from a seemingly impossible angle to find the top right corner of the cage. Senior attacker Dylan Amonte added another goal from the eight-meter, but Scarlet Knight midfielder Ashley Campo capped a nimble piece of stickwork off with a goal of her own.

With just under five minutes to play in the half, Coykendall connected with Rhatigan, who crashed the crease and managed to fire a falling effort beyond Rutgers goalkeeper Sophia Cardello, sending her squad into halftime with an 8-3 lead.

Scarlet Knight midfielder Cassidy Spilis posed a major thorn in the Cats’ side last season, scoring five goals in the teams’ last matchup. While the NU defense held her relatively in check throughout the first half, she sank consecutive scores in the third quarter to bring the battle back within four goals. Meanwhile, Rutgers defender Meghan Ball provided consistent pressure for the Scarlet Knights, registering six caused turnovers and giving her team hope of a comeback.

However, Spilis’ offensive solo-effort inspired a relentless raid on Rutgers’ cage. First, Rhatigan took her season-scoring tally to 30 goals with a quick flick of the wrist. The leader in career goals among active NCAA players subsequently scored another, darting across the crease to finish from point-blank range and propel her team to a 10-5 lead.

Coykendall and Scane sealed a seven-goal advantage, registering a pair of tallies as the teams headed into the final frame separated by a 12-5 edge for the Cats.

Sophomore midfielder Samantha Smith then joined the party, notching two goals in the first 5:17 of the fourth quarter. Just 17 seconds later, sophomore midfielder and defender Samantha White eluded a double-team to feed a wide-open Taylor — presenting a proverbial passing of the torch from the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year to this year’s clear frontrunner. Taylor easily found twine, activating the running clock with 9:26 remaining.

Following five-plus minutes of scoreless play, Rhatigan capped an 8-0 NU run with her fifth goal of the evening. While Spilis converted a consolation score with 1:30 to play, the clock ticked down to a 16-6 conclusion — completing the Cats’ fourth double-digit victory in a row.

NU heads back to work in its final non-conference contest against Albany on Saturday. The Great Danes (6-5, 2-0 America East) will play their second game in two days when the Cats cruise into John Fallon Field, which means Amonte Hiller’s team may run Albany out of its home stadium.

