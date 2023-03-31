Captured: Northwestern Lacrosse continues win streak, has Penn State seeing double

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 2 Northwestern (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took down No. 18 Penn State (9-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with a score of 19-9 on Thursday, earning the team’s 11th straight win. Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane was the team’s highest scorer with six goals.

