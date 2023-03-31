(Seeger Gray/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Northwestern Lacrosse continues win streak, has Penn State seeing double

Seeger Gray, Senior Staffer

March 31, 2023

No. 2 Northwestern (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took down No. 18 Penn State (9-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with a score of 19-9 on Thursday, earning the team’s 11th straight win. Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane was the team’s highest scorer with six goals.

A lacrosse player in a black jersey runs holding a stick with the ball.Two lacrosse players run toward an airborne ball. A lacrosse player in a black jersey keeps the ball away from two players in white jerseys.A lacrosse player in a black jersey launches the ball with their stick while surrounded by players in white jerseys.A lacrosse player in a black jersey runs with the ball in their stick away from a player in a white jersey.A lacrosse player in a black jersey and a helmet stands in front of the net.A lacrosse player in a black jersey keeps the ball away from a player in a white jersey.A lacrosse player in a black jersey throws the ball with their stick toward the goal.

