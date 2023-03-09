Actor, activist Stephanie March to give School of Communication convocation address

March is best known for her role as Alex Cabot on the drama series “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” which has aired on NBC since 1999.

Actor and activist Stephanie March (Communication ’96) will deliver the featured address at the School of Communication’s convocation ceremony June 10, the University announced Tuesday.

She also advocates for women and girls with an emphasis on reproductive rights. She is currently on the boards of the Panzi Foundation and OneKid OneWorld, and has also previously been on the board for Planned Parenthood Global.

In a University news release, March — who majored in theatre at Northwestern — said she has “waited 26 years for this moment.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Stephanie share her story with the (Communication) Class of 2023,” said Communication Dean E. Patrick Johnson in the news release. “I look forward to our graduates and their families getting a taste of her signature wit and wisdom. We are so honored she will be joining us.”

