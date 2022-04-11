Medill announces sports journalist Mike Greenberg as 2022 convocation speaker

Sports journalist Mike Greenberg (Medill ’89) will deliver Medill’s convocation address to the class of 2022, the school announced Monday.

Greenberg began hosting ESPN and ABC’s “NBA Countdown” in October 2021. He has hosted a variety of shows on ESPN since joining the network in 1996 including “Get Up,” “#Greeny,” “Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg” and “Mike & Mike.”

Before working at ESPN, Greenberg covered sports for Copley News Service and SportsChannel Chicago.

“I couldn’t be more honored or excited — this is genuinely one of the great thrills of my life,” Greenberg wrote in a message on Twitter. “Go Cats, forever.”

He has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame (2018), the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame (2016) and Medill’s Hall of Achievement (2015). Three of his novels have been on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Medill Dean Charles Whitaker said he’s honored to have Greenberg share his experiences.

“Mike’s career in sports journalism equips him with a distinct perspective to inspire and influence the class of 2022 as their careers begin,” Whitaker said.

The convocation will occur from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 12 at Ryan Fieldhouse. The University’s 164th commencement ceremony will follow on June 13, with “Caste” author Isabel Wilkerson as the speaker.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joannah_11

Related Stories:

— Bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson to deliver commencement address this year

— Speakers reflect on importance of striving for change in virtual 2021 Commencement

— Jeanne Sparrow named speaker for Weinberg’s 2022 convocation ceremony