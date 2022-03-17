Bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson to deliver commencement address this year

Author and former reporter Isabel Wilkerson will deliver the commencement address for the Class of 2022.

Former New York Times reporter and bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson will deliver the commencement address this year, the University announced Thursday.

Wilkerson, author of “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” will receive an honorary degree.

“Isabel Wilkerson is a truly remarkable author who has been shining a light on our country’s complex history and awakening our national conscience,” University President Morton Schapiro said in a news release.

Wilkerson’s latest book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” was picked as a 2020 must-read book by Time magazine and is being adapted into a Netflix film.

She became the first Black woman in the history of American journalism to win a Pulitzer Prize in 1994 for her work as Chicago bureau chief of The New York Times.

NU’s 164th commencement ceremony will take place in-person June 13 at Ryan Field.

