Open Tab: Hybrid bakery-cafe-lounge Cupitol Coffee and Eatery challenges brunch status quo

Cupitol Coffee and Eatery has the perfect chocolate chip pancakes to start your day, along with a menu of many other sweet and savory dishes.

Cupitol Coffee and Eatery is known for its all-day, mouthwatering breakfast. But the restaurant also provides Evanston with a balance of sweet and savory dishes in an inviting, bustling atmosphere.

Cupitol has a location in Evanston at 812 Grove St., one in Streeterville and one in West Loop. The Evanston location consists of three distinct parts: a bakery, cafe and lounge.

The bakery is located at the counter where customers order. The pastry cases are filled with rows of carrot cake and tiramisu, while the counter is lined with piles of croissants and danishes.

If customers decide to dine in, they can sit at the wooden tables in the cafe area. Cupitol’s patrons can also take advantage of the free Wi-Fi to do work in the lounge, which has plush couches and pillows.

As seasoned Cupitol customers, here is a culmination of our favorite dishes and drinks, from both the sweet and savory sides of the menu:

Sweet:

Berry Mascarpone French Toast: The berry mascarpone french toast is a refreshing take on an indulgent, sweet breakfast feast. Two slices of brioche french toast are sprinkled with a mix of fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. A generous dollop of mascarpone cheese provides the necessary tangy touch to balance out these sweet flavors. Chocolate Chip Pancakes: Cupitol’s warm, soft and fluffy pancakes are topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar. Add some syrup and butter and you have the perfect breakfast plate in front of you. Pair it with a hot latte, and you’ll forget about the freezing temperature outside. Chocolate Almond Croissant: Cupitol offers a variety of pastries that all look heavenly, but the chocolate almond croissant was what we decided on for our trip. With just the right ratio of chocolate and almond flavors, the croissant was as fluffy and delicious as one could hope for. If you’re looking for a quick bite, a Cupitol pastry is sure to satisfy.

Drinks:

Caramel Miso Latte: There’s nothing better than a good cup of coffee, except a good cup of coffee with some latte art. The caramel miso latte is a fresh take on the traditional caramel latte that will have you coming back for more. Yum Berry Smoothie: In addition to coffee, Cupitol offers cold press juices and smoothies. Even on a snowy day, we couldn’t resist ordering a Yum Berry smoothie ― a blend of blueberries, strawberries, bananas and coconut water. In the spring and summer, the Yum Berry smoothie will be a great way to cool off. But even in the winter, it is a delectable beverage. Banana Energy Smoothie: If you’re feeling a fun little drink but are not in the mood for caffeine, Cupitol has a variety of smoothies with gluten-free options. The banana energy smoothie ― made with banana, cacao, granola and almond milk ― is perfect for banana lovers. The smoothie was rich but not too filling, and the glass mug it came in was the cutest thing ever.

Savory:

Avocado Wrap: For savory breakfast lovers, the avocado wrap is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The avocado wrap is stuffed with scrambled eggs, guacamole, queso fresco and pico de gallo. Even with this many ingredients, each bite is uniform. Customers can also add chicken sausage or bacon into the wrap — we opted for the bacon, which added a satisfying crunch. Jones Bacon and Sweet Potato Fries: Any stack of pancakes needs an accompanying savory side dish. Our top choices were the Jones bacon and sweet potato fries. The Jones bacon is sliced into thick pieces and cooked with crispy edges. Each piece is the perfect salty complement to a nibble of pancake. And, if you’re looking for a savory carb, the sweet potato fries are the side for you. With a generous sea salt seasoning, the sweet potato fries are a great side order or sharing dish. Bacon Mac & Cheese: Cupitol also has a variety of items to satisfy customers during the lunch hour. Our favorite was the bacon mac & cheese. The large macaroni shells held pockets of the rich, creamy cheese sauce that melted in our mouths. The pieces of bacon completed the dish, adding a smoky flavor to each bite. If you’re looking for an elevated version of a childhood classic, make sure to order this mac & cheese.

